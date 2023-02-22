Expo shines spotlight on Clare’s artisan food and crafts suppliers

Artisan food and crafts suppliers from across County Clare received a unique opportunity to meet with potential new consumers and retail buyers in an event hosted at the Cliffs of Moher and the Falls Hotel in Ennistymon on Sunday and Monday.

Supported by the Clare Local Enterprise Office, Clare County Council and the Burren & Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Global Geopark, the inaugural Cliffs of Moher and Clare Retail Expo was attended by more than 3,000 people and featured 24 local craft suppliers and 50 quality local, regional and national trade buyers from all over Ireland.

Bobby Kerr, Chairperson of the Board of the Cliffs of Moher Centre DAC, said, “The Expo was not only about introducing Clare’s rich array of quality suppliers to new customers and retail buyers, but it also afforded them a unique opportunity to learn how they can expand their market and further improve their respective marketing techniques in an age of increased competition in the marketplace. Successful events such as this help to reinforce the County’s status as a world-class source of artisan foods and crafts.”

Geraldine Enright, Director of Cliffs of Moher Experience, commented, “This inaugural event builds on the success of the ‘Meet The Makers’ initiative at the Cliffs of Moher, which has opened new opportunities for participating suppliers by introducing their products to new customers. We hope that members of the public who engaged with exhibiting suppliers will be enticed into discovering more about Clare’s artists, producers, and craftspeople.”

Ladonna McCartan of the Portlaoise-based Nook and Cranny Gift Store, “It was wonderful to meet with new, early stage and established Clare suppliers and to share tips on guiding businesses from start up to retail listing. We were delighted to place orders with two exhibitors during this exciting and worthwhile event and we also have returned with information for others which will be considered, for the future.”

Patricia Farrell of Tuamgraney-based Wilde Irish Chocolates, commented, “Events like the Expo demonstrate the huge number of amazing food and crafts businesses in the county, and we were delighted to join them in showcasing our products to a very receptive audience of consumers and buyers.”

Séan Fitzgerald of Cratloe Hills Sheep’s Cheese added, “We are very grateful for the opportunity to participate in the Expo, which introduced us to potential new customers and buyers for our sheep’s cheese products.”

Other participating artisan food and crafts suppliers included McConnell Woollen Mills (Killaloe), Airmid Soap (Kilfenora), Anchor Crafts (Kilrush), Western Herd Brewery (Kilmaley), Moher Cottage (Liscannor), Creative Clay (Sixmilebridge), Brideog Trad, SIAR Photography and Wix and Wax (Ennis), JJ Corry Whiskey (Cooraclare), Clare Jam Company (Doolin), Bunratty Mead (Bunratty), Quin Art (Quin), Doreen Drennan Art Studio, Burren Smokehouse (Lisdoonvarna), Irish Slate Craft, Wild Kitchen Salts (Lahinch), Ballymorris Pottery (Cratloe), Flaggy Shore Oysters, Linalla Ice Cream (New Quay), Rowena Sheen Jewellery (Ennistymon), Palm Free Soap and McKernan Woollen Mills, (Tuamgraney), Wild Irish Seaweed (Quilty), Burren Premium Beef (Boston), St Tola Goats Cheese (Inagh), Aillwee Cave, Burren Distillers, Hazelwood Bakery, Burren Fine Wine & Food (Ballyvaughan) and Ramona Mulvey Jewellery (Newmarket on Fergus).