Munster Regional Awards Winners 2023 Announced

The Munster Regional Final of Irish Restaurant Awards 2023 has seen several Clare businesses do well.
Almost 700 restaurant and hospitality business owners and staff celebrated their hard work and achievements at the Awards Event, which saw many well-known restaurateurs of Munster turn out to see if they had won one of the prestigious awards.
Speaking at the Munster Regional Awards President of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Paul Lenehan, said; “Now in their 14th year, the Irish Restaurant Awards returns with a record breaking number of public nominations (over 130,000). This sheer number of votes highlight the support & appreciation by the general public for our hospitality sector and all who contribute to it. The Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the existing, and up and coming talent, in the sector and are a reminder that hospitality is nothing without their dedicated and passionate staff. The Awards continue to showcase the incredible food that is on offer in the cafes, hotels, pubs and restaurants of Ireland. We are delighted to be here in Limerick for the first of the Regional Events for 2023 and look forward to welcoming all winners in Munster to the All Ireland Awards on 15th May.”
Food outlets were nominated under the categories of of Local Food Hero, Best Sustainable Practices, Best Free From, Best Emerging Irish Cuisine, Best Restaurant Manager, Best Wine Experience, Best Café, Best World Cuisine, Best Newcomer, Pub of the Year, Best Casual Dining, Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant, Best Customer Service, Best Gastropub, Best Chef, and Best Restaurant and finally a new award category for 2023 Innovator of the Year.
All of the county winners now compete for the Regional and All Ireland Titles, which will be announced at the Irish Restaurant Awards All Ireland Final on Monday 15th May in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin 4. The winners on the night were:
Local Food Hero Sponsored by The Irish Times
*Clare – Julia Hemingway, Julia’s Lobster Truck
Cork – Caitlin Ruth, Caitlin Ruth Food
Kerry – Louise Brosnan, Mex Wex
Tipperary – Con Traas, The Apple Farm
Waterford – The Jephson Family, Ardkeen Quality Food Store
Limerick – Pat O’Sullivan, MasterChefs
Best Sustainable Practices Sponsored by Gas Networks Ireland
*Clare – Roadside Tavern Lisdoonvarna
Cork – Good Day Deli Cork
Kerry – The Tan Yard at Killarney Plaza Hotel
Tipperary – Talbot Hotel Clonmel
Waterford- Grow HQ
Limerick- Fitzgeralds Woodlands Hotel
Innovator of the Year Sponsored by Diageo
*Clare – Armada Hotel
Cork- The Fish Basket
Kerry- Seed and Soul
Tipperary- Dé Róistes
Waterford- Mezze Tramore
Limerick- House Limerick
Free From
*Clare – Sweet N Green
Cork – My Goodness
Kerry – Thyme Out Café & Delicatessen
Tipperary – Saffron Indian Cuisine
Waterford- Avo Cafe Waterford
Limerick – Hook & Ladder, Sarsfield St
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine Sponsored by FBD
*Clare – Morrissey’s of Doonbeg
Cork – Restaurant Chestnut
Kerry – Solas Wine Bar, Dingle
Tipperary – Mitchel House Restaurant
Waterford- Everett’s Restaurant
Limerick – Let’s Do Coffee Café & Bistro
Best Restaurant Manager Sponsored by Halcyon Group
*Clare – Gosia Morzyk, Pollock & Porter
Cork – Ronan Sharpe, Elbow Lane
Kerry – Neil Hynes, Number 35
Tipperary – Catherine O’Donnell, Mani Restaurant
Waterford – Peter Hogan, Beach House
Limerick- Elaine Murphy, 1826 Adare
Best Wine Experience Sponsored by Bibendum Ireland
*Clare – Earl of Thomond Restaurant at Dromoland Castle
Cork – Nells Wine Bar
Kerry – The Falls Restaurant at Sheen Falls Lodge
Tipperary – Bodega 1830
Waterford – Union Wine Bar
Limerick – Savoy Bar at The Savoy
Best Café Sponsored by Illy
*Clare – Cafe Aroma
Cork – WunderKaffe
Kerry – Bean and Batch
Tipperary – The Wooden Spoon
Waterford- TeoLai
Limerick – Café Lógr
Best World Cuisine Sponsored by San Pellegrino
*Clare- Bollywood Temple
Cork- Da Mirco Bridge St
Kerry – Lily House
Tipperary- RannaGhor
Waterford – Mezze Tramore
Limerick – Melody
Best Newcomer Sponsored by Square
*Clare- Morning Dew
Cork – Terre Restaurant
Kerry- Lagom Restaurant
Tipperary- Up Eats Café
Waterford- Dún Artizan Café
Limerick- Oahu
Pub of the Year Sponsored by Peroni
*Clare – Friels Pub
Cork – O’Sullivan’s Bar Crookhaven
Kerry – Helen’s Bar
Tipperary – TJ Macs Bar
Waterford – An Uisce Beatha
Limerick – 101 Limerick
Best Casual Dining Sponsored by Musgrave Marketplace
*Clare – The Pipers Inn Bar & Restaurant
Cork- Jacques Restaurant
Kerry – CAMOS
Tipperary – O’Neill’s Bistro
Waterford – Momo Restaurant Waterford
Limerick – Tuscany Bistro
Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant Sponsored By Frylite
*Clare – The Dining Room at Gregan’s Castle Hotel
Cork – Ballymaloe Hotel & Restaurant
Kerry – The Peregrine Killarney Park Hotel
Tipperary – The Bishops Buttery at Cashel Palace Hotel
Waterford – House Restaurant at Cliff House Hotel
Limerick – The Oak Room at Adare Manor
Best Customer Service Sponsored Restaurant-Insurance.ie Provided by Dolmen
*Clare – Henry’s Bistro & Wine Bar
Cork – Farmgate Middleton
Kerry – Tankard
Tipperary – The Junction Gastro Bar & Guesthouse
Waterford –The Granary Café
Limerick – 1826 Adare
Best Gastro Pub Sponsored by Worldpay from FIS
*Clare- Linnanes Lobster Bar
Cork – O’Mahony’s of Watergrasshill
Kerry – O’Carroll’s Cove
Tipperary – Matt The Thresher Inn
Waterford – The Reg
Limerick – Collins Bar Dooradoyle
Best Chef Sponsored by BWG Foodservice
*Clare – Cezary Sodel, Oar
Cork – Takashi Miyazaki, Ichigo Ichie
Kerry – Diarmuid Murphy, Hilliards
Tipperary – Stephen Hayes, Cashel Palace Hotel
Waterford – Jumoke Akintola, Beach House
Limerick – Mike Tweedie, The Oak Room Hotel at Adare Manor
Best Restaurant Sponsored by San Miguel
*Clare – Oar
Cork – Paradiso
Kerry – Kingdom 1795
Tipperary – Prime 74
Waterford – Tannery Restaurant
Limerick – The East Room Restaurant