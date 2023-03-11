Advertisement
Munster Regional Awards Winners 2023 Announced

The Munster Regional Final of Irish Restaurant Awards 2023 has seen several Clare businesses do well. 

Almost 700 restaurant and hospitality business owners and staff celebrated their hard work and achievements at the Awards Event, which saw many well-known restaurateurs of Munster turn out to see if they had won one of the prestigious awards.

Speaking at the Munster Regional Awards President of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Paul Lenehan, said; “Now in their 14th year, the Irish Restaurant Awards returns with a record breaking number of public nominations (over 130,000). This sheer number of votes highlight the support & appreciation by the general public for our hospitality sector and all who contribute to it. The Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the existing, and up and coming talent, in the sector and are a reminder that hospitality is nothing without their dedicated and passionate staff. The Awards continue to showcase the incredible food that is on offer in the cafes, hotels, pubs and restaurants of Ireland. We are delighted to be here in Limerick for the first of the Regional Events for 2023 and look forward to welcoming all winners in Munster to the All Ireland Awards on 15th May.”

Food outlets were nominated under the categories of of Local Food Hero, Best Sustainable Practices, Best Free From, Best Emerging Irish Cuisine, Best Restaurant Manager, Best Wine Experience, Best Café, Best World Cuisine, Best Newcomer, Pub of the Year, Best Casual Dining, Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant, Best Customer Service, Best Gastropub, Best Chef, and Best Restaurant and finally a new award category for 2023 Innovator of the Year.

All of the county winners now compete for the Regional and All Ireland Titles, which will be announced at the Irish Restaurant Awards All Ireland Final on Monday 15th May in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin 4. The winners on the night were:

Local Food Hero Sponsored by The Irish Times

*Clare – Julia Hemingway, Julia’s Lobster Truck

Cork – Caitlin Ruth, Caitlin Ruth Food

Kerry – Louise Brosnan, Mex Wex

Tipperary – Con Traas, The Apple Farm

Waterford – The Jephson Family, Ardkeen Quality Food Store

Limerick – Pat O’Sullivan, MasterChefs

Best Sustainable Practices Sponsored by Gas Networks Ireland 

*Clare – Roadside Tavern Lisdoonvarna

 Cork – Good Day Deli Cork

 Kerry – The Tan Yard at Killarney Plaza Hotel

 Tipperary – Talbot Hotel Clonmel

 Waterford- Grow HQ

 Limerick- Fitzgeralds Woodlands Hotel

Innovator of the Year Sponsored by Diageo 

*Clare – Armada Hotel

 Cork- The Fish Basket

 Kerry- Seed and Soul

 Tipperary- Dé Róistes

 Waterford- Mezze Tramore

 Limerick- House Limerick

Free From 

*Clare – Sweet N Green

 Cork – My Goodness

 Kerry – Thyme Out Café & Delicatessen

 Tipperary – Saffron Indian Cuisine

 Waterford- Avo Cafe Waterford

 Limerick – Hook & Ladder, Sarsfield St

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine Sponsored by FBD

*Clare – Morrissey’s of Doonbeg

 Cork – Restaurant Chestnut

 Kerry – Solas Wine Bar, Dingle

 Tipperary – Mitchel House Restaurant

 Waterford- Everett’s Restaurant

 Limerick – Let’s Do Coffee Café & Bistro

Best Restaurant Manager Sponsored by Halcyon Group

*Clare – Gosia Morzyk, Pollock & Porter

 Cork – Ronan Sharpe, Elbow Lane

 Kerry – Neil Hynes, Number 35

 Tipperary – Catherine O’Donnell, Mani Restaurant

 Waterford – Peter Hogan, Beach House

 Limerick- Elaine Murphy, 1826 Adare

Best Wine Experience Sponsored by Bibendum Ireland

*Clare – Earl of Thomond Restaurant at Dromoland Castle

 Cork – Nells Wine Bar

 Kerry – The Falls Restaurant at Sheen Falls Lodge

 Tipperary – Bodega 1830

 Waterford – Union Wine Bar

 Limerick – Savoy Bar at The Savoy

Best Café Sponsored by Illy

*Clare – Cafe Aroma

 Cork – WunderKaffe

 Kerry – Bean and Batch

 Tipperary – The Wooden Spoon

 Waterford- TeoLai

 Limerick – Café Lógr

Best World Cuisine Sponsored by San Pellegrino

*Clare- Bollywood Temple

 Cork- Da Mirco Bridge St

 Kerry – Lily House

 Tipperary- RannaGhor

 Waterford – Mezze Tramore

 Limerick – Melody

Best Newcomer Sponsored by Square

*Clare- Morning Dew

 Cork – Terre Restaurant

 Kerry- Lagom Restaurant

 Tipperary- Up Eats Café

 Waterford- Dún Artizan Café

 Limerick- Oahu

Pub of the Year Sponsored by Peroni

*Clare – Friels Pub

 Cork – O’Sullivan’s Bar Crookhaven

 Kerry – Helen’s Bar

 Tipperary – TJ Macs Bar

 Waterford – An Uisce Beatha

 Limerick – 101 Limerick

Best Casual Dining Sponsored by Musgrave Marketplace

*Clare – The Pipers Inn Bar & Restaurant 

 Cork- Jacques Restaurant

 Kerry – CAMOS

 Tipperary – O’Neill’s Bistro

 Waterford – Momo Restaurant Waterford

 Limerick – Tuscany Bistro

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant Sponsored By Frylite

*Clare – The Dining Room at Gregan’s Castle Hotel 

 Cork – Ballymaloe Hotel & Restaurant

 Kerry – The Peregrine Killarney Park Hotel

 Tipperary – The Bishops Buttery at Cashel Palace Hotel

 Waterford – House Restaurant at Cliff House Hotel

 Limerick – The Oak Room at Adare Manor

Best Customer Service Sponsored Restaurant-Insurance.ie Provided by Dolmen

*Clare – Henry’s Bistro & Wine Bar 

 Cork – Farmgate Middleton

 Kerry – Tankard

 Tipperary – The Junction Gastro Bar & Guesthouse

 Waterford –The Granary Café

 Limerick – 1826 Adare

Best Gastro Pub Sponsored by Worldpay from FIS

*Clare- Linnanes Lobster Bar 

 Cork – O’Mahony’s of Watergrasshill

 Kerry – O’Carroll’s Cove

 Tipperary – Matt The Thresher Inn

 Waterford – The Reg

 Limerick – Collins Bar Dooradoyle

Best Chef Sponsored by BWG Foodservice

*Clare – Cezary Sodel, Oar

 Cork – Takashi Miyazaki, Ichigo Ichie

 Kerry – Diarmuid Murphy, Hilliards

 Tipperary – Stephen Hayes, Cashel Palace Hotel

 Waterford – Jumoke Akintola, Beach House

 Limerick – Mike Tweedie, The Oak Room Hotel at Adare Manor

Best Restaurant Sponsored by San Miguel

*Clare – Oar

 Cork – Paradiso

 Kerry – Kingdom 1795

 Tipperary – Prime 74

 Waterford – Tannery Restaurant

 Limerick – The East Room Restaurant

