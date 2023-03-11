Munster Regional Awards Winners 2023 Announced

The Munster Regional Final of Irish Restaurant Awards 2023 has seen several Clare businesses do well.

Almost 700 restaurant and hospitality business owners and staff celebrated their hard work and achievements at the Awards Event, which saw many well-known restaurateurs of Munster turn out to see if they had won one of the prestigious awards.

Speaking at the Munster Regional Awards President of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Paul Lenehan, said; “Now in their 14th year, the Irish Restaurant Awards returns with a record breaking number of public nominations (over 130,000). This sheer number of votes highlight the support & appreciation by the general public for our hospitality sector and all who contribute to it. The Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the existing, and up and coming talent, in the sector and are a reminder that hospitality is nothing without their dedicated and passionate staff. The Awards continue to showcase the incredible food that is on offer in the cafes, hotels, pubs and restaurants of Ireland. We are delighted to be here in Limerick for the first of the Regional Events for 2023 and look forward to welcoming all winners in Munster to the All Ireland Awards on 15th May.”

Food outlets were nominated under the categories of of Local Food Hero, Best Sustainable Practices, Best Free From, Best Emerging Irish Cuisine, Best Restaurant Manager, Best Wine Experience, Best Café, Best World Cuisine, Best Newcomer, Pub of the Year, Best Casual Dining, Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant, Best Customer Service, Best Gastropub, Best Chef, and Best Restaurant and finally a new award category for 2023 Innovator of the Year.

All of the county winners now compete for the Regional and All Ireland Titles, which will be announced at the Irish Restaurant Awards All Ireland Final on Monday 15th May in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin 4. The winners on the night were:

Local Food Hero Sponsored by The Irish Times

*Clare – Julia Hemingway, Julia’s Lobster Truck

Cork – Caitlin Ruth, Caitlin Ruth Food

Kerry – Louise Brosnan, Mex Wex

Tipperary – Con Traas, The Apple Farm

Waterford – The Jephson Family, Ardkeen Quality Food Store

Limerick – Pat O’Sullivan, MasterChefs

Best Sustainable Practices Sponsored by Gas Networks Ireland

*Clare – Roadside Tavern Lisdoonvarna

Cork – Good Day Deli Cork

Kerry – The Tan Yard at Killarney Plaza Hotel

Tipperary – Talbot Hotel Clonmel

Waterford- Grow HQ

Limerick- Fitzgeralds Woodlands Hotel

Innovator of the Year Sponsored by Diageo

*Clare – Armada Hotel

Cork- The Fish Basket

Kerry- Seed and Soul

Tipperary- Dé Róistes

Waterford- Mezze Tramore

Limerick- House Limerick

Free From

*Clare – Sweet N Green

Cork – My Goodness

Kerry – Thyme Out Café & Delicatessen

Tipperary – Saffron Indian Cuisine

Waterford- Avo Cafe Waterford

Limerick – Hook & Ladder, Sarsfield St

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine Sponsored by FBD

*Clare – Morrissey’s of Doonbeg

Cork – Restaurant Chestnut

Kerry – Solas Wine Bar, Dingle

Tipperary – Mitchel House Restaurant

Waterford- Everett’s Restaurant

Limerick – Let’s Do Coffee Café & Bistro

Best Restaurant Manager Sponsored by Halcyon Group

*Clare – Gosia Morzyk, Pollock & Porter

Cork – Ronan Sharpe, Elbow Lane

Kerry – Neil Hynes, Number 35

Tipperary – Catherine O’Donnell, Mani Restaurant

Waterford – Peter Hogan, Beach House

Limerick- Elaine Murphy, 1826 Adare

Best Wine Experience Sponsored by Bibendum Ireland

*Clare – Earl of Thomond Restaurant at Dromoland Castle

Cork – Nells Wine Bar

Kerry – The Falls Restaurant at Sheen Falls Lodge

Tipperary – Bodega 1830

Waterford – Union Wine Bar

Limerick – Savoy Bar at The Savoy

Best Café Sponsored by Illy

*Clare – Cafe Aroma

Cork – WunderKaffe

Kerry – Bean and Batch

Tipperary – The Wooden Spoon

Waterford- TeoLai

Limerick – Café Lógr

Best World Cuisine Sponsored by San Pellegrino

*Clare- Bollywood Temple

Cork- Da Mirco Bridge St

Kerry – Lily House

Tipperary- RannaGhor

Waterford – Mezze Tramore

Limerick – Melody

Best Newcomer Sponsored by Square

*Clare- Morning Dew

Cork – Terre Restaurant

Kerry- Lagom Restaurant

Tipperary- Up Eats Café

Waterford- Dún Artizan Café

Limerick- Oahu

Pub of the Year Sponsored by Peroni

*Clare – Friels Pub

Cork – O’Sullivan’s Bar Crookhaven

Kerry – Helen’s Bar

Tipperary – TJ Macs Bar

Waterford – An Uisce Beatha

Limerick – 101 Limerick

Best Casual Dining Sponsored by Musgrave Marketplace

*Clare – The Pipers Inn Bar & Restaurant

Cork- Jacques Restaurant

Kerry – CAMOS

Tipperary – O’Neill’s Bistro

Waterford – Momo Restaurant Waterford

Limerick – Tuscany Bistro

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant Sponsored By Frylite

*Clare – The Dining Room at Gregan’s Castle Hotel

Cork – Ballymaloe Hotel & Restaurant

Kerry – The Peregrine Killarney Park Hotel

Tipperary – The Bishops Buttery at Cashel Palace Hotel

Waterford – House Restaurant at Cliff House Hotel

Limerick – The Oak Room at Adare Manor

Best Customer Service Sponsored Restaurant-Insurance.ie Provided by Dolmen

*Clare – Henry’s Bistro & Wine Bar

Cork – Farmgate Middleton

Kerry – Tankard

Tipperary – The Junction Gastro Bar & Guesthouse

Waterford –The Granary Café

Limerick – 1826 Adare

Best Gastro Pub Sponsored by Worldpay from FIS

*Clare- Linnanes Lobster Bar

Cork – O’Mahony’s of Watergrasshill

Kerry – O’Carroll’s Cove

Tipperary – Matt The Thresher Inn

Waterford – The Reg

Limerick – Collins Bar Dooradoyle

Best Chef Sponsored by BWG Foodservice

*Clare – Cezary Sodel, Oar

Cork – Takashi Miyazaki, Ichigo Ichie

Kerry – Diarmuid Murphy, Hilliards

Tipperary – Stephen Hayes, Cashel Palace Hotel

Waterford – Jumoke Akintola, Beach House

Limerick – Mike Tweedie, The Oak Room Hotel at Adare Manor

Best Restaurant Sponsored by San Miguel

*Clare – Oar

Cork – Paradiso

Kerry – Kingdom 1795

Tipperary – Prime 74

Waterford – Tannery Restaurant

Limerick – The East Room Restaurant