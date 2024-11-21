Plan to form powerful regional food producers’ network

Galway’s Local Enterprise Office (LEO) has set its sights on the formation of a powerful regional food and drinks producers’ network.

Gather & Grow is a brand new initiative that aims to unite startup and established businesses to enable the sharing of ideas, resources and connections. Food and drinks producers from across Galway, Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo, Clare and Limerick, are being targeted for Gather & Grow, with the first networking event taking place at BIA Innovator Campus in Athenry, Galway, on Tuesday morning next, November 26th.

Micheál Dyer, Co-founder of Clean Cut Meals, will be the special guest at the inaugural Gather & Grow event, running from 10.30am until 12 noon at BIA. It will be followed by a buffet lunch and networking session. Producers from across the region are invited to attend.

Speaking ahead of the event, Caroline McDonagh, Acting Head of Enterprise at LEO Galway, explained the motivation behind Gather & Grow. “In 2012, a similar network was established to connect and support food and drinks producers. At the time, the focus was just on County Galway and in five short years, we grew the network to 17 times its original size – from 21 participants in 2012 to 357 in 2017,” she noted.

“A decade on, we want to replicate that success, and do so while stretching the net further and building a really powerful and influential network for the region. Of course, BIA has a national remit but has come on board to partner with Galway LEO for Gather & Grow to help to start building a really great network. This will enable food and drinks producers to collaborate, share experiences and really learn from each other on their road to success. It will help producers to build strong business connections, while fostering innovation in the industry, all across the region,” Caroline continued.

One of the crucial outcomes from the previous networking series was the establishment of an even greater range of support programmes for food and drinks businesses through Galway LEO. Clean Cut Meals was just one of the hundreds of companies to benefit.

“Galway LEO has been a wonderful support to our business. We availed of grants for expansion and website development, as well as benefiting from the Lean Programme and mentorship in business and finance. LEO really helped us on our scaling journey, simplifying our expansion to a national offering and giving us the confidence to go and grab the opportunities with both hands,” Micheál Dyer recalled.

Ronan Byrne, better known as The Friendly Farmer, was part of the original network and also reaped the rewards. “We established the business in 2007 and by 2012, it was time for a little more structure. Through the networking sessions and meeting other startups, it was clear we all had the same issues and opportunities. It was brilliant to meet and work with people on the same journey and LEO gave us the confidence to keep going,” he said.

As a result of his involvement with the network, Ronan realised the level of support available and availed of a range of mentoring services, including in financial management, marketing, distribution and general business management.

Padraig Fahy from Beechlawn Organic Farm had a similar experience. “All networks and collaborations bring positive outcomes and it was great to work with other producers and to share information on routes to market, relationships with retailers, and other lessons learned. Sometimes too, it was just about spending time with others who knew what you were going through or who had already travelled along the same journey,” he added.

As well as building important links with other producers, Padraig benefitted from mentorship in marketing and finance, as well as from the Food Academy and the Lean Programme.

Undoubtedly, those who benefitted from the original networking sessions, and indeed from LEO’s business and entrepreneurial supports, would encourage others to get involved. According to Galway LEO’s Caroline McDonagh, the feedback has always been incredibly strong. “Gather & Grow is all about establishing and building essential connections. LEO can then provide the business startup services, entrepreneurial supports, business signposting, and local economic development opportunities,” she outlined.

Galway LEO has joined forces with BIA to help develop a regional network. “Building a community for the Food and Drinks Industry is at the heart of the BIA Innovator Campus’ vision. We encourage meaningful connections, the exchange of ideas, and an environment where business startups and evolving enterprises can learn and grow from each other’s challenges and opportunities. We are delighted to partner with Galway LEO to deliver Gather & Grow – a networking and learning forum dedicated to fostering collaboration and innovation within the food and drinks industry in the west,” commented Derek Dunwoody, General Manager at BIA Innovator Campus.

Speaking ahead of next week’s first Gather & Grow event, Liam Hanrahan, Director of Services – Economic Development & Planning at Galway County Council, welcomed the programme. “Gather & Grow will help foster entrepreneurship and support startups and small businesses in the food and drinks sector. The continued growth of BIA, with its diverse supports and modern production facilities, will continue to strengthen this sector.”

To register for the inaugural Gather & Grow event on Tuesday next, November 26th, click here.