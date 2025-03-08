Prestigious award for Irish Seed Savers Association

East Clare based Irish Seed Savers Association has been honoured with a Prestigious Community Food Award at the Irish Food Writers’ Guild Food Awards 2025.

The Irish Food Writers’ Guild (IFWG) celebrated excellence in Irish food at its annual Food Awards, held at the renowned ANANDA Restaurant.

Among this year’s esteemed recipients, the Irish Seed Savers Association was awarded the Community Food Award for its dedication to preserving Ireland’s food crop heritage through its exceptional Irish heritage apple juice.

- Advertisement -

The award-winning apple juice from Irish Seed Savers represents more than just a delicious and refreshing drink—it is a tribute to Ireland’s rich agricultural legacy. Crafted from organically and sustainably grown apples from the National Collection of Heritage Apple Trees, each bottle serves as a link between people, the land, and the deep-rooted traditions of Irish food culture.

Beyond its outstanding taste, this apple juice embodies a commitment to sustainability and food security. By utilising the full harvest, Irish Seed Savers combats food waste while educating communities on sustainable growing practices. The preservation of these heritage apple varieties plays a crucial role in protecting biodiversity and ensuring that traditional Irish food practices continue to thrive for future generations.

The global food system faces unprecedented challenges due to climate change, biodiversity loss, and industrial agricultural practices. Genetic diversity is a natural solution to these crises, yet it is under severe threat. With changes in land use, urbanisation, soil degradation, the widespread use of chemicals, and market-driven crop preferences, the risk of losing vital food crop varieties is growing. Shockingly, 60% of the world’s traded seed supply is controlled by just four agri-chemical giants.

Genetic erosion—the loss of plant diversity—makes food systems more vulnerable and presents a significant threat to food security. Irish Seed Savers Association is Ireland’s leading non-governmental organisation dedicated to the conservation of plant genetic resources for food and agriculture. Their efforts in safeguarding Ireland’s seed diversity are critical to protecting the country’s agricultural future, a mission that the Irish Food Writers’ Guild proudly recognises with this award.

A Legacy of Conservation and Sustainability

What began as a small farm in Co. Carlow in the early 1990s has flourished into a 20-acre organic farm in East Clare, a thriving hub for seed conservation and sustainable agriculture. Today, Irish Seed Savers Association stands as a beacon of hope for Ireland’s agricultural heritage, actively working to conserve Irish heritage apple trees and safeguard food crop biodiversity for generations to come.

The Irish Food Writers’ Guild was founded to promote and celebrate Ireland’s vibrant food culture. The annual Food Awards recognise individuals, businesses, and organizations that demonstrate excellence, sustainability, and commitment to Ireland’s food industry.