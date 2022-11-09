Clare Green Party welcomes €1.3b investment in Forestry Supports

Premiums for planting trees will be increased by between 46% and 66% and extended to 20 years for farmers in a proposed €1.3b investment in Irish forestry.

Announcing the scheme, Minister Pippa Hackett said “Planting trees is one of the most effective methods of tackling climate change as well as contributing to improved biodiversity and water quality. One of my main aims is to re-engage farmers in afforestation.” She added that the Programme is built around the principle of “the right trees in the right places for the right reasons with the right management.”

Welcoming the scheme, Senator Roisin Garvey highlighted that “the Programme introduces a new small-scale native woodland scheme which allows farmers to plant up to 1 hectare of native woodland on farmland and along watercourses outside of the forestry licensing process.”

Clare Green Party had hands-on experience of tree-planting recently when they visited the 16 acre Hometree headquarters in Ennistymon recently. Ray O’Foughlu of Hometree updated the group on their work to establish and conserve native woodland in Ireland and Mitch Corbett guided the planting of almost 5,000 acorns by the participants.

Ennis representative Bridget Ginnity, said “I am inspired by the difference Hometree are making both on their own sites and working together with local farmers. I’d encourage people to join their volunteer days that run every second Saturday.” Referring to the additional Forestry supports she pointed out “Local communities will be interested in the increased grant for the NeighbourWoods scheme, including a new annual premium.”

People are encouraged to participate in the public consultation on this proposed new Forestry Programme which is open until 29th November.