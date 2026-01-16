Minister Dooley welcomes annual forestry premium payments

Clare Fianna Fáil Minister Timmy Dooley has welcomed the payment of €2,021,442.86 in annual forestry premium payments to forest owners in County Clare, issued this week as part of the 2026 forestry premium scheme.

The annual, income tax–free payments have been made to forest owners who applied online and form an important source of ongoing support for the forestry sector.

Minister Dooley said: “These annual premium payments are a vital support for forest owners in Clare. Alongside establishment grants, they help sustain forestry, support rural jobs, and encourage continued planting and long-term investment,”

Nationally, almost €23.5 million was paid out in the most recent bulk payment run, covering just over 6,500 forestry premium applications.

Minister Dooley added: “With the highest payment rates ever available and a wide range of planting options, these payments provide important support for forestry owners. I would encourage anyone considering forestry in Clare to speak with a registered forester or a Teagasc forestry adviser.”

Forest owners who have not yet submitted their applications can still apply online through the Department of Agriculture’s Online Services portal at www.agfood.ie. Applications remain open year-round, with payments for 2026 forestry premiums processed on an ongoing basis and issued weekly.