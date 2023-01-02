Government-backed programme for returning emigrants

If you have recently returned to Co. Clare and are setting up a new business or are living abroad and are thinking of returning home with an idea you want to get off the ground – then Back for Business could be for you.

Back for Business is a development programme, funded by the Government’s Emigrant Support Programme, that was established to foster and support entrepreneurial activity among emigrants returning to live in Ireland.

It is aimed at those who have lived abroad for at least a year and have returned in the last three years or those planning to return in the near future.

It was launched last month by Colm Brophy T.D. Minister of State for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora and now the programme is looking for applications for the 2023 programme from those living or hoping to return to Co. Clare.

There is no charge for those selected to participate and the closing date for applications is Thursday, January 12th.

Former participants from Co. Clare include Ciara Petty of Ciara Petty Design and Enda Gallery of Welcome to the New World. Having experienced at first-hand the benefits of participation in Back for Business, they both encourage others to apply for the programme.

Ciara says: “Back for Business is an essential first step for those returning to Ireland with an idea for starting a new business. It is a stepping-stone back into the Irish business world, helping to bring your vision into focus by expanding your network and helping you realise you are not alone in your entrepreneurial journey. It has been a challenging and extremely rewarding experience; one I would highly recommend.”

Enda says: “Back for Business has been an incredible experience that has been so helpful to me in building my business in Ireland after returning from abroad. I’d recommend it to anyone in the same position and I feel lucky that I could take part.”

This is the sixth year of Back for Business. The support initiative addresses the challenges that all early-stage entrepreneurs encounter, but also focuses on the additional barriers faced by those who have been living outside Ireland for some years. Their personal and professional networks in Ireland have weakened since they have been abroad and their knowledge of the entrepreneurial eco system is not well developed.

There are places for up to 50 entrepreneurs to participate in Back for Business 6. Those interested in learning more can download a brochure and register their interest in receiving an application form by visiting www.backforbusiness.com

Those selected to join Back for Business 6 will take part in round table sessions, focused on goals and milestones, which are facilitated by voluntary Lead Entrepreneurs, who have experience of successfully starting and growing a business.

The Lead Entrepreneurs, who participate in a voluntary capacity, are the backbone of the Back for Business initiative. This year’s Lead Entrepreneurs are: Hannah Wrixon, founder of WrkWrk, formerly known as Get the Shifts; Morgan Browne, CEO of Milner Browne and Enterpryze; Paul Duggan of The Gardiner Group; Seamus Reilly, co-founder and formerly of Critical Healthcare; and Thomas Ennis, founder of the Thomas Ennis Group.

Colm Brophy T.D. Minister of State for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora said: “Back for Business has been a great success in supporting new businesses founded by returning emigrants across Ireland. New businesses generate economic activity and additional employment across the country.

“I welcome the establishment of a Back for Business Community offering additional support to past participants to further develop their new enterprises. Past participants have made significant progress and I am proud of their achievements.

The deadline for completed applications for Back to Business is Thursday, January 12th, 2023. For more information or to register your interest in receiving an application form, please see www.backforbusiness.com

Back for Business was designed and developed for the Department of Foreign Affairs by Paula Fitzsimons of Fitzsimons Consulting.

Back for Business is being implemented by Fitzsimons Consulting, specialists in areas related to entrepreneurship and growth. This is the sixth year of the programme.

A Back for Business Community is being formed for previous participants, who will be offered workshops, round-table reviews and an annual Community Forum.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants will (i) have recently started a new business in Ireland, either on their own or with another business partner, or (ii) will be well advanced in their plans to start a business and have moved well beyond the concept stage, or (ii) they are becoming/have become entrepreneurs through the acquisition of an existing business.

If the business is newly established, it will not have generated sales before 2020.

If acquired, it will not have been acquired before this date.

In respect of the business whether new or acquired, they will be a major shareholder and key decision-maker in the venture. Furthermore, they will have the ambition and expectation of becoming an employer of others within three years.

There is no restriction on the sector in which the new business is focused.

Preference will be given to those who have returned to Ireland.