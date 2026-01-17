Karen Ronan appointed President of Network Ireland for 2026

Network Ireland, the country’s largest business networking organisation for women, has appointed Karen Ronan, Chief Executive of Galway Chamber of Commerce, as its National President for 2026.

The organisation, established in 1983, supports more than 1,400 female entrepreneurs, SME owners and senior professionals across sectors ranging from multinational business to non-profits, the arts and the public sector.

Ms Ronan, who succeeds Amy O’Sullivan of AOS Consulting as National President, has more than three decades’ experience in business and tourism in Ireland and overseas. She previously led the Shannon Region Conference and Sports Bureau for 22 years, during which time the agency generated an estimated €160mn in economic impact for Clare and Limerick by attracting international conferences and sporting events. She was appointed Chief Executive of Galway Chamber in 2025.

A graduate of the Kemmy School of Business at the University of Limerick, she said her priorities as President will include strengthening commercial links between Network Ireland’s 17 branches and expanding opportunities for women-led enterprises.

Ms. Ronan said she plans to drive more than 3,000 business leads and introductions between members during 2026, a target she believes could unlock millions of euro in new commercial activity.

“It is a great honour to take on the role of President of Network Ireland for the coming year,” she explained. “My theme for the year, ‘Building Bridges’, reflects the need to connect people, ideas, sectors and regions. While progress has been made, equality for women in business cannot be taken for granted.”

Ms. Ronan added that a key part of her agenda will be encouraging members to “shop their own network” by sourcing suppliers and partners from within the organisation.

She continued, “We must continue to build equity by addressing structural barriers, amplifying diverse voices and ensuring women are supported to lead, influence and succeed. Network Ireland has a powerful role in bringing people together to drive meaningful change,” she said.

“I look forward to working closely with the advisory council, national executive, regional branches, and members to deliver a year that combines advocacy, connection and tangible business outcomes, reinforcing Network Ireland’s role as a powerful platform for women in business across Ireland,” concluded Ms. Ronan.

Geraldine Casey, MD Retail Banking, AIB said, “AIB is proud to continue as an official partner of Network Ireland for a thirteenth year. Our shared goal is simple: to remove barriers, build confidence and accelerate opportunity for women in business through practical supports such as mentoring, financial guidance and meaningful connections. These supports help amplify the success and impact of women who are helping power local economies. These women also inspiring the next generation to build resilient businesses and brighter financial futures. We wish Karen every success as she assumes the National Presidency for 2026.”

Karen Ronan’s presidency formally commenced following the Network Ireland Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Dublin today. Joan Walsh of Partnership International, a Cork-based work, study and travel organisation, was confirmed as Vice President for 2026.

Visit networkireland.ie for more.