Clare-based Palm Free Irish Soap wins top award

Palm Free Irish Soap, Ireland’s leading producer of natural, handmade skincare and beauty products has won the ‘One to Watch’ award at the Regional Finals of the National Enterprise Awards.

The aim of the National Enterprise Awards is to showcase, encourage and support a culture of enterprise and entrepreneurship in our communities in Ireland.

The One to Watch Award recognises businesses demonstrating great potential for growth and scalability in the immediate future. Palm Free Irish Soap achieved growth through new product development and process innovation participating most recently in the new Digital start program. The business actively engages in initiatives run by LEO Clare showing their eagerness to continue to grow and develop. These are all qualities the judges believe merit recognition as a “One to Watch” for Clare in 2023.

In July 2022, Palm Free Irish Soap won the following awards at the ‘’Free from Skincare Awards’’ which covers the UK and all of Europe: –

Gold medal in Best ‘Haircare’ category for their new TLC Shampoo Bar

Silver medal in Best ‘Haircare’ for their new TLC Conditioner Bar

Silver medal in the ‘Men’s Grooming Category’ for their ‘Thyme Travel’ Shampoo and Shaving Bar

Bronze medal in the ‘Soap’ Category for their Classic Lavender Soap

Bronze medal in the ‘Best Brand’ Category.

They are very proud to have also won 3 x National “Green Awards” for Best Green Micro Business in 2020, 2021 & 2022.

The multi-award-winning company supply their handcrafted products to hundreds of retailers the length and breadth of Ireland, including Dunnes Stores (Nourish independent health stores), Horans and Evergreen Health Stores as well as stockists in the UK, and Europe meeting the demand for Zero Waste, plastic-free alternatives to everyday soap, shampoo deodorant and laundry bars.

With growing awareness of pollution created on a global scale, consumer attitudes are changing. Palm Free Irish soap has been at the forefront for the past 26 years, Formulating an award-winning Sustainable innovative natural hair and skincare range.

They forgo all fancy packaging and opt for a greener, simple compostable paper bag which they still use to this day. The focus is purely on the striking eye-catching beauty of the artisan soaps which are sold naked.

All products are 100% Vegan, and they are now registered with “Guaranteed Irish”.

Tony Hoynes, the co-founder of Palm Free said, ‘’Now that we’ve had time to process last weekend, we would like to express our immense gratitude and thanks to all of our amazing supporters, our customers, and our team who’ve all helped to make Palm Free Irish Soap a success at this year’s National Enterprise Awards.

We are over the moon to have been recognised in this category, and to have won it has made all our hard work worthwhile. We would like to thank our Local Enterprise Office Clare for hosting the event and honouring us with the ‘One to Watch’ award.’’