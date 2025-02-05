Former Enterprise Ireland CEO to head up Ei Electronics

The Board of Ei Electronics, Shannon, one of Ireland’s largest indigenous companies, has confirmed the appointment of Leo Clancy as its incoming Chief Executive Officer, effective 1st April 2025.

Mr Clancy will succeed Mick Guinee, who recently announced that he is to step down as CEO at the end of March.

Leo Clancy joins Ei Electronics with a distinguished track record in Leadership and Technology. Most recently he was an outstanding CEO of Enterprise Ireland for 4 years. From that role, his extensive experience in fostering innovation and driving international growth of Irish companies will align seamlessly with Ei Electronics’ strategic objectives. Prior to that, he was Head of Technology at the IDA.

- Advertisement -

An Electronics Engineer, Leo spent the earlier part of his career in the private sector, working in global roles with Ericsson and was General Manager Service Delivery for Ericsson Ireland. He subsequently served as Service Delivery Director with e-net, a public-private partnership, based in Limerick, delivering regional business broadband infrastructure in Ireland.

Commenting on his new role, Leo Clancy said: ’I am honoured to succeed Mick Guinee as CEO of Ei Electronics. Mick’s legacy is extraordinary, and Ei is an incredible Irish success story. I am looking forward to the opportunity of working with Mick, as Chairman, and with the talented team at Ei Electronics to drive the company’s next phase of growth and innovation’.

In his capacity as Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mick Guinee added: ‘On behalf of the Board and the entire organization we are delighted to welcome Leo Clancy as our new CEO. Leo’s expertise, experience and empathic leadership style make him the ideal choice to lead Ei Electronics into its next chapter’

Ei Electronics, headquartered in Shannon, Co. Clare is an Irish owned multinational, supplying world class fire and lifesafety solutions from its Shannon manufacturing base. With this leadership transition, the company is poised to continue its legacy of excellence, while embracing new opportunities for growth and innovation.