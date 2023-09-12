Shannon Airport up for prestigious digital marketing award 

Shannon Airport’s Summer 2023 marketing campaign is in the running for a prestigious national digital marketing award.

The airport campaign has been shortlisted under the “Best Search Campaign” category at the Digital Media Awards 2023.

The search campaign was produced by creative agency Havas Media, in collaboration with The Shannon Airport Group marketing team, and ran across Google, Yahoo and Bing search engines.

The “Best Search Campaign” category celebrates business and agencies who have carried out a comprehensive search marketing campaign including Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) and Pay Per Click (PPC) and who demonstrated the effectiveness of their campaign in accessing their target audiences and generating business.

Commenting ahead of the awards, Marketing Manager at The Shannon Airport Group, Trevor Curran said, “It’s great to be shortlisted for this category in the renowned Digital Media Awards. We are amongst some incredible brands and agencies including ESB, National Lottery, Wolfgang Digital, Core Optimisation and more. Havas have worked by our side on this search campaign to bring our Summer 2023 schedule to our target audiences across the digital space. We are proud of what we have achieved with this campaign and wish all finalists the best of luck.”

Hannah Keller, Account Director with Havas Media said, “It is great to work with the Shannon Airport marketing team, who have such a strong vision and passion for the growth of the airport, and the results to date have been proof of a collaborative effort to build the Shannon brand throughout Ireland.”

Celebrating its 20th year, the Digital Media Awards are one of the most prestigious digital awards in Ireland and recognises the creativity and innovation across multiple areas which include digital content creation, advertising, mobile media and more.

The winners will be announced at a gala dinner on the 29th of September at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin.