New Limerick hearing aid suite to serve Clare customers

RTÉ presenter, Ronan Collins joined staff at Fergusons Hearing Aid Clinic in Limerick City to show customers and clinicians its new purpose-built hearing aid fitting suite, a first of its kind in Ireland that will serve customers from Clare.

Mr. Cian Daly, hearing aid audiologist says that Ferguson’s specialises in helping people overcome their hearing problems and it’s important to make sure their new hearing aids are fitted and tuned to meet all the sounds in their daily lives.

“Within this new suite, we recreate those challenging listening environments you experience at work, in public places, restaurants or while driving. This allows us to adjust your hearing aids to make sure you are getting the optimum benefit in those real-world environments before you leave our centre.”

Fergusons Hearing Aid Clinic, an independent family-owned hearing aid audiology practice, has been serving the people of Limerick and the Mid-West since 1967. It is Ireland’s only Hearing Aid Audiology practice to be awarded the international AIHHP (Association of Independent Hearing Healthcare Professionals) Centre of Excellence.

Mr. Patrick O’Leary, hearing aid audiologist , says the team enjoys Ferguson’s independence, allowing for the prescribing and recommending of the most appropriate hearing aids irrespective of the manufacturer.

“17% of the population have hearing problems. That’s almost as many as those with sight problems. Most hearing loss occurs gradually, so the symptoms are difficult to recognise. It may begin by asking people to repeat themselves or turning up the volume on the TV. So, it’s important to get help.

“When you call into us, we do a full hearing assessment to establish what’s causing the problem. Sometimes clearing out a build-up of wax can solve the problem, or you may require a hearing aid to help you get your quality of life back again.”

Ronan Collins, who recently swapped his mid-week programme on RTE1 for a new adventure on RTE Gold and his successful Showband Show at venues around the country, says that minding your hearing is essential.

“An audiologist pointed out to me that people will notice you have a hearing problem much quicker than if you have a hearing aid. The confidence hearing aids provide are great. And the technology is fantastic. A pal of mine told me he can listen to his music through his hearing aids and focus in on the voice of those speaking to him in noisy places. He can also turn the hearing aids off if someone is waffling,”