Minister announces €6.8m for Shannon Airport

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton T.D., has announced the provision of over €21 million in direct Exchequer supports to the airports of Shannon, Cork, Ireland West (Knock), Kerry and Donegal.

This funding is being administered under the Regional Airports Programme 2021-2025, which provides targeted support for vital safety and security operations at the airports such as air traffic control, fire services and security, ensuring airports can continue to remain compliant with regulatory requirements in these areas.

Shannon Airport will received a total of €6,836,610.

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Tourism and Aviation Cathal Crowe has welcomed the news.

“This is extremely welcome for Shannon Airport at a critical juncture in its history. Shannon is proving time and time again to be recovering strongly from the Covid-19 pandemic but the work is far from over.

This funding can be used for vital safety and security operations at the airports such as air traffic control, fire services and security, ensuring airports can continue to remain compliant with regulatory requirements in these areas,” Deputy Crowe said.

Fine Gael’s Joe Carey said: “It is vital that Shannon continues to qualify for this support as part of the Regional Airports Programme which will undergo a mid-term review to be completed by the end of 2023. This will consider how the programme is delivering on its objectives, primarily in the context of supporting balanced regional development.

“It will also explore how international connectivity and services, to and from the regions can be maintained and enhanced.

“In preparation for the review, Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton is seeking submissions from interested parties on the range of issues that might be addressed in an issues paper to be published as part of a public consultation process early next year.

“Interested parties have the opportunity, until January 31, to put forward any issues they wish to be considered for inclusion in the issues paper. Submissions should be made by email to airportsdivision@transport.gov.ie by this date.”