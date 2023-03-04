Women in Aviation networking event takes flight

A first-of-its-kind Women in Aviation networking event for the Midwest will launch in Shannon to mark International Women’s Day.

The industry led initiative will bring women from the aviation industry across the region together, to create synergies and boost collaboration. he inaugural event, which is sponsored by the Shannon Airport Group, will be held in the Shannon Aviation Museum, Co. Clare.

Event Organiser and Chair of the Shannon Aviation Museum, Jane Magill said, “This is the first Women in Aviation Networking event to be established here in the Midwest region. We are proud to offer an all-inclusive space for women across the aviation industry to come together, collaborate, support and learn from each other. To kick-start the network, this will be an informal event where women can network and begin to further their relationships with peers. We are thrilled to have the Shannon Airport Group on board as our main sponsors and are really looking forward to welcoming all our attendees.”

Speaking on the sponsorship, Mary Considine, CEO of the Shannon Airport Group said, “The Shannon Airport Group has a proud history of spearheading and supporting aviation in the region. We are delighted to be the main sponsor for this event. The Shannon campus is home to the Republic of Ireland’s largest aerospace and aviation cluster, so the establishment of this network is highly important to support women across the region whose passion and work involves aviation.”

Founding members of the network hail from aviation and aerospace organisations such as the Shannon Airport Group, Shannon Aviation Museum, Airborne Capital, SILC and Specialist Aviation.

The Women in Aviation Midwest Networking event takes place on Wednesday March 8th, at the Shannon Aviation Museum from 4 to 6pm.

