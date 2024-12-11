Christmas Gift Ideas – Shop Local This Christmas

If you’re looking for a gift idea for family; relatives or friends this Christmas, we’re asking you to shop local and support local businesses.

The Clare Herald has chosen some of our favourite Clare gift outlets and ideas for the Christmas 2024. By shopping local we are all helping to secure the future of local businesses.

If you would like to be added to your list, please email us here. *This is a Free service.

- Advertisement -

Support local creativity and craftsmanship with Airmid

This Christmas, visit the Airmid shop in Ennistymon and explore a delightful selection of local handmade soaps, skincare, and candle gifts, all crafted with care.

While you’re there, discover unique art and crafts from talented local artisans, making it the perfect destination for thoughtful, one-of-a-kind presents.

Support local creativity and craftsmanship this festive season by shopping at Airmid in the heart of Ennistymon!

Christmas Gifts from Siar Photography

SIAR Photography, meaning “West” or Westward” in Irish, is a range of contemporary photography of Ireland founded in 2019 by husband and wife team, Gary Collins and Aoife Lenihan.

In their garden, they have a regular visitor since we moved in a few years ago and which they’ve always wanted to capture on camera. During a heavy frost its colouring was a lovely contrast to the blanket of white and it seemed to even put its best side out for the photo!

Prints available in A4, A3 & A2 size, unframed and framed. We print, frame and package all our original photographs from our studio in Ennis, Co. Clare. Print prices range from €24 – €200.

Available at: https://siarphotography.ie/products/spideog-robin

We’re also doing a small run of this photo as a Christmas card with ‘Nollaig Shona’ on the front & inside message. These are printed in Ireland and are €3.50 each or €15 for a pack of 5.

Available at: https://siarphotography.ie/products/spideog-christmas-cards

Sustainable Christmas Gift Ideas from Palm Free Irish Soap

Palm Free Irish Soap is Ireland’s leading small family business meeting the demand for Zero Waste, plastic-free alternatives to everyday Soap, Shampoo, Deodorant and Laundry Bars.

The multi-award-winning company supply their handcrafted products to hundreds of retailers the length and breadth of Ireland, including Dunnes Stores (Nourish independent health stores), Kilkenny Design, Horans, and Evergreen Health Stores as well as stockists in the UK, Europe and USA

Based in Killaloe Co. Clare, Palm Free Irish Soaps concept of producing luxurious skincare products in an environmentally friendly manner was founded by the Hoynes family 27 years ago when they were researching alternatives to mass produced chemical-laden soaps for their young family.

Their stunning range of shampoos, conditioners, soaps, deodorant, and laundry bars are sure to make the most delightful, affordable, and environmentally friendly Christmas Gifts. Prices start from €4.25 for a luxurious soap bar, up to €60 for their Natural Skincare Starter Box. “Gift Green this Christmas”

Check out the Wix & Wax Christmas Collection

Wix and Wax is a luxury home fragrance company based in Ennis, Co. Clare, specialising in the creation of high-quality hand-crafted home fragrances.

Established in 2020, their product range includes wax melts, candles, diffusers, room sprays, and gift boxes, all meticulously handcrafted in our Ennis workshop.

They take pride in using sustainably sourced soy blend waxes for our wax products, ensuring that our offerings are not only of superior quality but also environmentally friendly.

All their products are vegan-friendly and cruelty-free, aligning with our commitment to ethical practices.

Check out the Wix & Wax Christmas Collection

https://wixandwaxireland.com/collections/christmas-collection

Cottage Garden Centre and Gift Shop

The Cottage Garden Centre and Gift Shop is a hidden gem located on the R474 Ennis to Miltown Malbay road near The Hand.

This is a family owned business opened in 2003. Owned and run by Lisa and Terry Byrne, with their family, they are located in the foothills of Mount Callan about 10 minutes from Miltown Malbay and 20 minutes from Ennis.

Throughout the years they’ve expanded greatly, and built up an excellent reputation for quality plants suitable for the West Clare area.

The Gift Shop provides a range of gift ideas for all occasions including Candles, Ceramics, a selection of colourful fair-trade products and our popular incense range, oil burners, salt-lamps, greeting cards, wind-chimes and lots more.

This is definitely worth the drive.

1 of 3