Dairygold opens new Co-Op Superstore in Parteen

Dairygold has opened a new Co-Op Superstores in Parteen, Co. Clare today as part of an €11.5 million investment by the company to enhance its retail store network creating a modern retail offering, purpose built to serve customers’ needs into the future.

The investment has transformed the store’s physical appearance, doubling the retail space, creating a modern shopping experience while also significantly expanding the range of goods on offer. The newly enhanced store with Store Manager, Tim O’ Shea at the helm now includes key categories such as DIY & Décor, Electrical, Flooring, Lighting & Bathroom as well as being a busy Building Suppliers, especially popular among local tradesmen.

The expansion of Parteen also comprises of a newly built garden centre making the store an attractive option for homeowners across the region as well as farmers and builders.

Speaking at the opening, Liam O’Flaherty, General Manager of Dairygold Agri Business said: “We have cultivated a very loyal customer base down through the years and we work hard to ensure that we can service our customers, new and existing, with the best range of products and services to maintain that loyalty. That is what our overall store investment plan was all about, creating a network of modern stores, offering the best service and widest product range. The work done by the team here to get the new store up and running has been exceptional and we are grateful for their hard work and efforts and we look forward to serving the needs of our customers here into the future.”

Commenting on the occasion, John O’Gorman, Chairman, Dairygold said: “When we commenced the Store Investment Plan, it was important that the outcome was a sophisticated network of stores fit for our member’s purposes. The end result here in Parteen has achieved just that. I want to congratulate the staff and management team on what they have worked hard to achieve here. As always, Dairygold is committed to doing what it can, now and into the future, to provide the infrastructure that will allow our farming members to grow their farms and improve their incomes.”

Co-Op SuperStores is the retail division of Dairygold Co-Operative Society Ltd. Co-Op SuperStores operates 26 stores across the Munster counties of Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Clare as well as an online store, www.coopsuperstores.ie. It is Munster’s largest supplier of Farm Inputs and also offers an extensive range of Building Supplies, DIY, Paint, Fuel, Electrical, Household, Garden, Pet & Equine and Workwear.