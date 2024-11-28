Initiatives aimed at boosting festive shopping in Ennis 

A series of initiatives aimed at boosting festive shopping trade in Ennis commences this Thursday with the annual switching on of the Christmas lights, a six-week suspension of work on the Ennis Public Realm Enhancement Scheme and the provision of free parking throughout the town.

Joined by All Ireland winning captain Tony Kelly, manager Brian Lohan and the Liam MacCarthy, Santa Claus will arrive at Abbey Street Carpark at 5.00pm tomorrow to power up the town’s Christmas lighting scheme, with live music provided by the Circus Ponies and Vocal Ponies.

Clare County Council has partnered with Ennis Chamber to promote the Clare County Capital town as an attractive shopping destination by launching a comprehensive ‘Christmas In Ennis’ programme featuring Christmas artisan markets, choral and street trad music, children’s entertainment, street radio, a Christmas window display competition, and a Santa Train rolling through the town centre.

Christmas Artisan Markets will bring the sights, sounds and smells of the festive season to the Templegate Plaza every Saturday from 30th November to 21st December from 10.30am to 3.00pm. Traders will be showcasing a variety of locally produced gifts and produce, which would make an ideal Christmas gift, or last-minute stocking filler.

The complimentary ‘Santa train’ will operate through the town on December 13th-15th and 20th-22nd.

On Sunday 1st December from 2.00pm to 4.30pm, the sound of music will fill the air throughout Ennis town centre as Comhaltas presents Christmas Street Trad, while St. Michaels Villas’ Choir will perform choral music in the Templegate Plaza on Sunday 8th December from 2.00pm to 3.30pm.

Glór will host two family-friendly Christmas events subsidised by Clare County Council with a ‘Frozen’ singalong taking place at 11.00am on 30th November and a fun-filled event called ‘A Little Christmas Time’ with face painting and crafts taking place on 14th December at 11.00am. A Juggler and Stilt walker will entertain Christmas shoppers on O’Connell St on 8th December, while ‘Living Statues’ will come to life on O’Connell Street on 15th December and 20th December.

Clare County Council is hosting a ‘Christmas window display competition’ to create a vibrant festive atmosphere and enhance community spirit in the town.

Children are reminded that they can post their letters to Santa Claus at Santa’s Post Box at ‘The Height’, while the streets of Ennis will ring to the sound of Christmas music from 13th December when Christmas Street Radio returns until Christmas Eve featuring well-known local radio presenter Ger Sweeney broadcasting daily on street speakers throughout the town.

Meanwhile, all public donations received at the Ennis Lions Club Remembrance Tree in The Market will this year go toward Milford Hospice and the Children’s Ark Paediatric unit at UHL.

To boost retail activity in the town, there will be free parking for shoppers from 2.00pm at all public carparks (excluding on-street parking) from tomorrow (28th November) to 1st January inclusive. Free parking will be provided from tomorrow from 5.00pm to 8pm each day at Áras Contae an Chláir, The Courthouse and Waterpark Campus Drumbiggle.

All day free parking will be provided at Áras Contae an Chláir on 30th November and 1st December, and 7-8th, 14-15th and 21st-22nd December and on the same days along with Christmas Eve at Waterpark Campus Drumbiggle. There will be no charge for parking in Council car parks throughout the town from 2.00pm between Thursday 28th November and Wednesday 1st January 2025 inclusive. On-street parking will operate as normal.

The local authority has confirmed that work on the Ennis Public Realm Enhancement Scheme will be suspended from this evening until 6th January to facilitate Christmas and New Year’s shopping trade throughout the town.