Value Centre launches €1.2m Ennis redevelopment

Leading Cash & Carry Wholesaler Value Centre has announced the relaunch of its redeveloped, state-of-the-art facility in Ennis, following a major €1.2 million investment. The substantially extended facility, which employs approximately 40 people, relaunched for customers on 8th February following a nine-month redevelopment process.

Value Centre Ennis, which is situated on the Kilrush Road, has expanded from 33,000 sq. ft. to 55,000 sq. ft. allowing the cash and carry site to significantly grow and enhance its chilled and frozen food offerings, in addition to its existing ambient offering.

Speaking about the investment and expansion Leo Crawford, Group Chief Executive, BWG Group said: “We are delighted to be celebrating our newly redeveloped Ennis facility following a significant €1.2 million investment. Value Centre Ennis is strategically very important to our nationwide network, servicing a large and continually growing base of highly valued customers across the region, so we’ve been very focussed on enhancing the operation in a way that would allow us to upgrade our offering to customers. I’m glad to say we’ve achieved that ambition through this redevelopment.”

Value Centre Ennis, which is managed by local Ennis man John McMahon, services over 1,400 customers across the region and covers over 600 deliveries per week with approximately 32,000 deliveries made annually.

Commenting further on the new development, John McMahon, Branch Manager, Value Centre said: “The significant refreshment and substantial extension gives us a strong platform to grow further in the future, it also importantly reinforces our confidence in the local economy and our commitment to local businesspeople.”

To celebrate the relaunch, Value Centre Ennis recently held an exclusive customer event, which was MCed by RTÉ’s Marie Crowe and featured a special panel between Marie and Clare GAA stars Tony Kelly and David Tubridy. Customers were also able to avail of special offers during the event and enjoyed a selection of samples and tastings.

With 21 branches in locations across Ireland, Value Centre is Ireland’s leading Cash & Carry Wholesaler with the largest branch network in the country. Value Centre is owned and operated by the Wholesale Division of BWG Foods.