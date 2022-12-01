Shannon-Based Software Company wins International Award

CalQRisk, an Irish-developed software application from Shannon, Co. Clare, has won Risk Management Product of the Year in the recent CIR Risk Management Awards.

The awards are hosted by the Continuity, Insurance and Risk (CIR) Magazine, and are held in conjunction with the Institute of Risk Management. The awards celebrate excellence in the field of risk management.

Earlier this year, CalQRisk was shortlisted for the CIR Risk Management Awards, with the ceremony taking place in the London Marriot Hotel in Grosvenor Square. Hundreds of Risk Management professionals attended to celebrate the awards on November 23rd, 2022.

CalQRisk won Risk Management Product of the Year, in the Technology Partner Division of the awards.

The company behind CalQRisk is based in Shannon, Co. Clare and currently employs more than 15 people across Ireland and the UK. They were chosen over competitors from the USA, UK and further afield.

Commenting on the win, Chris Hanlon, CEO of CalQRisk said “It’s great to win such a prestigious award. We have grown considerably over the last 18 months and this award highlights the fact that our solution and service continue to be exemplary.”

CalQRisk, an all-in-one governance, risk and compliance solution, was created by risk management professionals, for risk professionals to help streamline manual processes. It offers organisations an easy-to-use and cost-effective solution that can be tailored to suit the needs of almost any industry.

The company’s revenue has almost doubled in the last 18 months, while the team continues to grow across Ireland and the UK. CalQRisk currently has clients in Ireland, the UK, the USA, and many other locations. Their clients include the likes of Aon, Blackhawk Network, Invesco, Centaur Fund Services and many others. Recently, they’ve signed a partnership agreement with an aviation consultancy firm which has seen their software deployed in Colombia, Turkey and the Middle East.