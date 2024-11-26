First Social Enterprise Expo for Clare

Clare’s first Social Enterprise Expo which takes place on Thursday November 28th at the Inn at Dromoland.

This unique event is a great opportunity for Clare’s social enterprises to showcase their considerable achievements. The Expo will commence with a networking event for social enterprises and will open to the public from 3pm.

Local businesses, schools, community organisations, budding social entrepreneurs and the general public can come along and meet inspirational social change leaders and sign up as a volunteer.

According to Clare Local Development Company Social Enterprise Officer Siobhan Purcell “Social enterprises contribute hugely to the social and environmental health of our county, but not many people know what they’re about or the great work that they do. This Expo will allow the public and social enterprises to learn about the fantastic work being done and make new connections with people who want to get involved in contributing to a better world.”

Clare Social Enterprise Network which launched in 2023 has over 60 social enterprises taking part in a programme of peer-to-peer learning and support events. Aisling De Klerk LEADER Development Officer states “CLDC sees great potential to expand the network in the coming year as the interest in social enterprises is growing all the time. We’re inviting all social enterprises in the county to register for the Expo”

For further information see www.cldc.ie or CLDC’s facebook page. Contact Aisling at leader@cldc.ie to register for a free Expo stand or just come along on the day to learn more about social enterprise in the county.