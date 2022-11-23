Top hospitality award for Aillwee Burren Experience

Aillwee Burren Experience in Ballyvaughan has been honoured at the 2022 Irish Hospitality Awards.

Aillwee Burren Experience had cause for celebration! Scooping not one but two awards on the night, Orlagh Redmond, Dave Merrins and Sam O’Connor ably represented Aillwee at the 2022 Irish Hospitality Awards. They proudly returned home to The Burren, Co Clare as overall Winners of the Family Venue of the Year award and Highly Commended in the Outdoor Venue of the Year category.

The Irish Hospitality Awards 2022 are organised and hosted by Creative Oceanic and voted for by the Irish public. The awards celebrate hospitality excellence and recognise the success of Irish professionals and establishments that continue to deliver outstanding skill and customer service. They acknowledge everyone who works hard to enhance the country’s reputation. Ireland is known for its friendly people whose creative mindset and innovative thinking is the reason they deliver great top services and unforgettable experiences.

Nuala Mulqueeney, Managing Director of the family run Aillwee Burren Experience said: “We are thrilled to receive this recognition which represents our visitors’ continued enjoyment of what we offer across our Aillwee site for nearly 50 years. All our Experiences, under and overground are delivered by our wonderful, skilled team and these awards are testament to their welcome and inclusion of our visitors to Aillwee”

Nuala continued, “These awards are extra special this year as we showcase our newly, exquisitely lit and uniquely immersive Cave Tour, rebuilt and reimagined Birds of Prey Centre, sustainable Burren Gold Cheese Farm to Fork story and delightful Burren Biodiversity Woodland walk as our overall brand, Aillwee Burren Experience. Winter 2022 will see us embark on more updates and enhancement to all our offerings as we place welcome, immersive visitor experience and memory making at the core of everything we do.”

A spokesperson for The Irish Hospitality Awards 2022 said: “It was lovely to partake in this celebration and the hard work of Irish hospitality should not go unnoticed. The winners enhance the country’s reputation nationally and internationally and we would like to congratulate all winners for their achievements, it was very well deserved.

“Working within the hospitality industry can be challenging at times and the last few years have shown that, so these awards aim to thank those that work hard within the hospitality sector and contribute to those who make Ireland a beautiful place to visit.

“We would like to congratulate all finalists and winners for their outstanding hard-work, and for their amazing achievements.”

The winners for the Irish Hospitality Awards 2022 are:

*Family Venue of the Year: Aillwee Burren Experience (Ballyvaughan)

Best Day Out: Tayto Park (Ashbourne)

Outdoor Venue of the Year: Kia Ora Mini Farm (Gorey)

Tourist Attraction of the Year: Kilkenny Castle (Kilkenny)

Sports Venue of the Year: Croke Park (Dublin)

Shopping Complex of the Year: Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre (Dublin)

Live Entertainment Venue of the Year: Mike the Pies (Listowel)

Best Irish Festival: TradFest Temple Bar (Dublin)

Children’s Play Centre of the Year: The Ark Play Centre at Puddenhill (Garristown)

Best Cinema Experience: Retro Drive-in Movies (Dublin)

Best Entertaining Team: 7 Entertainment (Dunbrin)

Best Nightclub: The Grand Social (Dublin)

Best Sports Bar: Woolshed Bar& Grill (Dublin)

Best Bar: Peadar’s Bar (Moate)

Boutique Hotel of the Year: Annebrook House Hotel (Mullingar)

City Hotel of the Year: Dublin Skylon Hotel (Dublin)

Resort Hotel of the Year: Parknasilla Resort & Spa (Kerry)

Romantic Hotel of the Year: Luttrellstown Castle Resort (Dublin)

Hotel of the Year: Waterfront Hotel (Dungloe)

Hotel Team of the Year: Clanard Court Hotel (Athy)

Best Hotel General Manager: Clanard Court Hotel (Athy)

Best Caravan Site: Willowbrook Glamping & Hideaways (Ballaghaderreen)

Bed & Breakfast of the Year: The Gateway Lodge (Donegal Town)

Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year: The Rusty Mackerel (Carrick)

Best Family Dining Restaurant: Jumbo’s Family Restaurant (Listowel)

Restaurant of the Year: Chandpur Indian Restaurant (Donegal Town)

Best Restaurant Team: Etto (Dublin)

Caterer of the Year: Uisneach Catering (Mullingar)

Best Dining Experience: West Restaurant (Barna)

Best Golfing Club: Powerscourt Golf Club (Enniskerry)

Best Holiday Park: Travers Holiday Park (Bundoran)