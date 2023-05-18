UDC and PPG officially open Shannon facility

The official opening celebration of the Universal Display Corporation (UDC) and PPG’s new state-of-the-art OLED manufacturing facility in Shannon took place today.

UDC’s initial investment of €10 million, and subsequent multimillion-euro expenditures and multiyear, multiphase expansions of the site are expected to have a significant positive economic impact on the region.

PPG produces UDC’s UniversalPHOLED materials. There are currently 50 people working at the new production site, and the headcount is expected to increase up to 100 as further investments roll out. The high-tech roles at the Shannon facility include engineering and operational disciplines, supply chain roles, synthetic chemists, and analytical technicians.

UDC’s phosphorescent OLED emitters are used in virtually every OLED display in the world such as consumer electronic products ranging from smartwatches and smartphones to laptops, tablets, automotive and TVs, including foldable and rollable consumer electronic products.

PPG has been UDC’s exclusive manufacturer of phosphorescent OLED emitter materials since 2000. Broadening global manufacturing operations in Ireland builds on that long standing partnership. The new facility in Shannon expands upon PPG’s established OLED production facilities located in Monroeville, Pa., and Barberton, Ohio.

“We are delighted to celebrate the opening of our new OLED manufacturing site with PPG, our long-term partner of more than two decades, as well as esteemed Ireland elected officials, key associations and colleagues,” said Steven V. Abramson, president and CEO of Universal Display Corporation. “This new site represents a major infrastructure investment for the future of the OLED industry. The region’s great workforce talent, driven by strong education systems here in Ireland, and its commitment to innovation helped our decision process in selecting Shannon as the facility’s location. We look forward to continuing to work with our partner PPG, as well as the Irish Government through IDA Ireland, as we continue to invent, develop and deliver state-of-the-art phosphorescent OLED materials.”

“PPG is proud to be a strategic partner of UDC. Our work together in the production of OLED materials and technologies is driving sustainable innovation in the consumer electronics industry,” said Tim Knavish, PPG president and chief executive officer. “The opening of this new facility in Shannon reflects the availability of skilled talent in Ireland’s Mid-West region and our commitment to supporting the growth of the local economy. We are grateful for the support of the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.”

“IDA Ireland is committed to winning jobs and investment for all regions. It’s great to see the opening of this facility following on from the announcement in 2021 by UDC and PPG to locate in Shannon and create 100 jobs,” said Mary Buckley, Executive Director, IDA Ireland. “We are delighted to work with these companies who are at the cutting edge of their industry. I would like to wish them every success in Shannon.”

“Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) (UDC) and PPG’s (NYSE: PPG) arrival in Shannon and the decision to invest an initial €10million in the new Shannon Free Zone facility is the perfect example of re-purposing facilities designed for another use to generate new, knowledge-based business and investment in Shannon,” said Shannon Chamber CEO Helen Downes in welcoming today’s announcement.

Acknowledging the fact that this initial investment will generate subsequent multimillion-euro expenditures and multiyear, multiphase expansions of the site, to facilitate the production of energy-efficient phosphorescent OLED materials, Ms Downes added: “An investment of this calibre has a massive knock-on effect for other businesses; we cannot underestimate the value of this.

“It will greatly assist IDA Ireland in the trojan work it is doing to add to the 156 foreign direct companies that have already chosen to locate in the Mid-West region. It will encourage companies and people to consider Shannon and the Mid-West region as a place to relocate to. There is a significant amount of investment being made in communities and in developing cities, which is exciting, as it is attracting people back to rural locations where they can enjoy a work-life balance.

“Investments of this nature, linked to progressive technologies, act as a beacon to students in secondary schools and universities to consider careers in diverse sectors. Shannon and the Mid-West region continue to attract investment of this calibre, which reflects on what we offer as a region, and the pipeline of talent available to companies.

“Given the sustainability benefits accruing to OLED materials and technologies, Shannon Chamber looks forward to working with Gerry Cahill and the team in Shannon, via our newly formed Sustainability Forum, to showcase the benefits this technology delivers to the consumer electronics industry, and to consumers.” added Ms Downes.