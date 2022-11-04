Waste Prevention award for Clare company

Local Clare business Palm Free Irish Soap has been named as the winner of the ‘Waste Prevention’ award at the 2022 Pakman Awards.

Palm Free (Zero Waste) is a family-run business that has a strong commitment to sustainability. The businesses’ purpose is to make a difference by meeting the demand for zero waste and plastic free alternatives to everyday hygiene products. This includes waste free soaps, shampoos, deodorants and laundry bars which are made of completely natural and vegan ingredients, blended with 100% pure essential oils and natural plant-based colourings. Palm Free Irish Soaps has paved the way for small businesses across the country in its zero-waste approach with customer demand for their products growing substantially.

Another highlight of this year’s awards saw seven charities or community organisations, each nominated by an attendee who had a ticket assigned to them pulled from a charity draw on the night, receive a €1,000 donation each. The charities that received donations from the Pakman Awards were Skerries Tidy Towns, Skerries Autism Friendly Towns, St. Francis Hospice, Pieta House, Simon Community, My Canine Companion and Sejare House Limerick.

The Pakman Awards, powered by Repak, is held annually and seeks to find and celebrate Ireland’s recycling and waste management champions. Winning a Pakman Award is one of the highest accolades an organisation, company, community group or individual can receive for their environmental and sustainability efforts.

Minister of State for the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, Public Procurement, eGovernment with special responsibility for Communications and Circular Economy Ossian Smyth TD commented:

‘Since last year’s Pakman awards, the Government has published Ireland’s first Whole of Government Circular Economy Strategy and enacted the first Circular Economy Act. The pace of change is remarkable. The Pakman Awards don’t just recognise the marvelous achievements of individual companies but will further inspire and energise us all to reach Ireland’s potential to become a leader in the circular economy.’

Speaking at the 2022 Pakman Awards, Séamus Clancy, CEO of Repak said: ‘We are delighted to be celebrating many environmental champions at this year’s awards, who are leading by example in implementing excellent recycling and waste management practices over the last twelve months. This year saw some of the highest entries from companies, businesses, community groups and individuals to the Pakman Awards, a reflection of the commitment of many industries in Ireland to help reach our future EU recycling targets and protect our planet for future generations.

The standard of this year’s entries was not only exceptional but served as inspiration for others in how to deliver exemplary environmental practices. I would like to thank our sponsors, congratulate all the winners and finalists and extend a special congratulations to Co. Clare business, Palm Free (Zero Waste) Irish Soaps Ltd, the winner of the Waste Prevention Award 2022’.