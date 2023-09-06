Gallery – 19th Hole Community and Family Fun Festival

A festival atmosphere took over Newmarket-on-Fergus at the weekend as the world’s leading golfers took to the course at Dromoland Castle for the 2023 KPMG Irish Women’s Open.

Clare County Council, through Shannon Municipal District, hosted the ‘19th Hole Community and Family Fun Festival’ offering a diverse range of events from the popular Shaskeen traditional music band and the Papa Zitas Motown band experience on Saturday evening to Clodagh Lawlor and Abba Sensations Tribute Band on Sunday evening.

The festival kicked off with the Newmarket-On-Fergus Community Centre Brass Band performing to huge crowds on Main Street while the local community spirit and proud sporting reputation of the village was on display with some special appearances by local sporting heroes from the Clare Minor Hurling and Junior Camogie All-Ireland winning teams and the FAI Junior Cup winning Newmarket Celtic AFC. A family friendly event at Mooghaun Bronze Age Hillfort also drew large crowds over the hugely successful two-day inaugural festival.