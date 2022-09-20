Advertisementspot_imgspot_img
GallerySportGolf

-

Gallery – Practice day at KPMG Women’s Irish Open

Tuesday was practice day at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open in Dromoland Castle Golf Club, Newmarket On Fergus, as The Ladies European Tour returns to Irish shores for the first time since 2012 – Photos: Brian Arthur.

Advertisementspot_img

Recent Posts

Advertisementspot_img
Advertisementspot_imgspot_img

Latest articles

news@clareherald.com

Popular Categories