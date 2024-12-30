Archaeology of Skellig Michael lecture at Clare Museum

The new season of Clare Museum’s Lecture Series continues on Wednesday, January 8 2025 at 7.30pm, with a talk by John Sheehan entitled Stairway to Heaven: The Archaeology of Skellig Michael.

This talk will explore some aspects of Skellig Michael, one of Ireland’s World Heritage Sites. It will focus on its monastic background, as well as its buildings and evidence for the diet and lifestyle of its monks.

John Sheehan is Head of Department, Archaeology, University College Cork. He is co-editor of The Book of The Skelligs, which was nominated for An Post’s Book of the Year Award in 2022 and Current Archaeology’s Project of the Year Award in 2023.

The talk begins at 7:30pm and admission is free of charge. While entry is free, there is likely to be a high level of interest in the talk, so those attending are asked to book a seat in advance by email. Telephone bookings will not be accepted.

The Lecture Series will continue at Clare Museum on the second Wednesday of each month, until May 2025. Upcoming topics include ancient foods, the archaeology of caves in the Burren and much more.