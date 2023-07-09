Craggaunowen to host inaugural Culture and Crafts Fair

The crafts, trades, music and old traditions of County Clare will be showcased at the inaugural Craggaunowen Culture and Crafts Fair on Sunday July 16th from 11.00am to 5.00pm.

Visitors to the popular visitor attraction will have the opportunity to engage directly with artists, crafts and tradespeople, storytellers, musicians, and dancers from across the Banner County.

The idyllic setting of 16th-century Craggaunowen Castle will host demonstrations and talks by local artists and craft producers, including Wix and Wax Candles, Galanta Jewellery, Palm Oil Free Soaps, artist Helen Lowe, Brideog Trad, and Pricella Crochet and Knitting.

From 1pm to 5pm on the Castle Green, visitors will be able to enjoy live traditional music by local musicians Mark Donnellan, Charlie Harris and Jennifer Lenihan, as well as set dancing performances by the wonderful East Clare Set Dancers, Sean Nós Dancing by Stephanie Keane, and Step Dancing with Rince Brady/Mullins School of Dance.

The inaugural fair will be celebrating Ireland’s “lost” or traditional crafts and trades. Jack Pinson, a Clare-based maker of traditional and historic longbows, will showcase the ancient skill of timber craftwork on the traditional pole lathe. Michael Foudy from Ruan will demonstrate the ancient craft of basket making and how locally sourced pliable materials such as hazel and willow were used to create baskets for carrying fuel, gathering food or catching fish.

Viking merchants will be onsite at the Crannóg to educate visitors on the many ancient crafts, skills and games, enjoyed by the pagan warriors. They will also be regaling stories of Viking battles and bravery.

The myths, superstitions and traditions of old Ireland also will be recalled through storytelling by Bunratty Castle and Folk Park animator and Seanchaí, Mike Glynn, while magician Seamus Tobin will keep the crowds entertained with his array of magical talents and tricks.

Pauline Lenihan, Site Manager at Craggaunowen, commented, “We are excited to bring together some of Clare’s finest musicians, crafts and trades people, and artists to our visitor attraction for a celebration of the history, heritage and ancient traditions of County Clare. We promise a fun-filled and educational day for people of all ages, and we hope visitors will enjoy all the sights, sounds and artistry that we will have on display at Craggaunowen.”

The Clare County Council managed visitor attraction at Craggaunowen recreates what life would have been like for the Bronze Age inhabitants of Ireland. The attraction features a 16th-century castle and a reconstructed “crannog” showing how Celts lived, worked, and defended themselves.

The Craggaunowen Culture and Crafts Fair takes place on Sunday July 16th from 11.00am to 5.00pm. Online bookings (standard rates apply) can be made on www.craggaunowen.ie.