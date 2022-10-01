Cuimhneamh an Chláir to host History Week event

“Up there near the Old Ground, they turned the corner there and they spotted about 40 of these women, coming down towards them. They had pitchforks, sticks, every kind of an implement…. And they charged down the street after them shouting and screaming!”

(Madeleine Killeen recounted her father’s story from 1918 about meeting Cumann na mBan in Ennis, on his discharge from the British Army after World War One).

Clare County Library’s History Week this year focuses on the Decade of Centenaries.

Cuimhneamh an Chláir’s archive contains a lot of stories from this period, and it is through these stories that we hear and feel the history of 1912 – 1923 come alive.

Join Cuimhneamh an Chláir at De Valera Library in Ennis on Tue 4 October 6.30pm for a round table discussion of how the collecting of these oral histories adds life to the history we learn from the page. Hear also about the experience of the collectors themselves who have gathered these stories. The bond that forms between storyteller and listener is often a deep one.

The round table discussion is chaired by Martina Hynan. Collectors Geraldine Greene, John Hehir and Linda Quinn will bring us some of the stories they have gathered and talk about their experience in collecting them.

Cuimhneamh an Chláiris funded by Clare County Council through Clare County Library and Rethink Ireland.

Venue: De Valera Library, Ennis

Date and Time: Tue 4th Oct, 6.30pm