New resources added to Clare Local Studies Centre

Clare Libraries has confirmed the addition of two new resources that will make in-depth historical and genealogical research possible for library members.

The Irish Newspaper Archive is the largest online searchable database of digitised Irish newspapers. By accessing the archive on a library computer, library members can browse and read a digital newspaper as it looked when printed. There are hundreds of publications available, dating from as early as 1760 up to the present day.

Publications include national papers such as the Irish Independent and the Irish Examiner as well as local publications such as editions of The Clare Champion printed between 1950 and 2020. Users can download and print or save articles to their account.

Find My Past is an online genealogy service that is ideal for anyone wishing to research family history. The website hosts billions of records including census returns, trade and street directories, newspapers, and data on emigration. The Clare Libraries subscription to the Find My Past Ireland edition provides access to the largest collection of Irish records online, covering Ireland and Northern Ireland. Users can set up an account and keep track of their research and follow helpful prompts and research tips for the best experience.

At the launch of the services, Clare County Librarian Helen Walsh stated that, “These new resources provide free access to a wealth of information for library users. They will be of interest to the keen historian and also to those who might be curious about their own family history, it is a great bonus to amateur genealogists.”

Local Studies Librarian Michael Talty further added, “We have passionate historians and genealogists who use our Local Studies library and services regularly. I hope they will find these new resources of use when searching for answers about Ireland’s past.”

Both of these services can be accessed in any of the Clare libraries by using a library computer with a library membership card. Library membership is free. For more information visit the www.clarelibrary.ie or make contact by email.