This November marks the 176th anniversary of the wreck of the Edmond, one of the most tragic events in Kilkee’s maritime history.

On the night of 19 November 1850, the emigrant vessel Edmond, travelling from Limerick towards New York, was driven into Kilkee Bay during a violent Atlantic storm. The ship struck the rocks near Sykes House and eventually broke apart. Of the 216 people on board, 98 lost their lives.

Local people responded immediately to the disaster. Richard Russell opened Sykes House to survivors, while others in Kilkee provided shelter, food and assistance. The area where the vessel was wrecked later became known as Edmond Point, preserving the memory of the tragedy in the landscape of the town.

- Advertisement -

The story of the Edmond has now provided the historical inspiration for Limerick writer Maureen Sparling’s recently published book, Mystery at Sykes House – A Tribute to Kilkee.

The book’s central novella blends historical fact with fiction, following the story of Nell and Daniel against the background of the Edmond tragedy. It also includes stories, memories, poetry and reflections celebrating Kilkee and the special place the town has held for generations of visitors.

The book was officially launched in Kilkee during the summer as part of the Kilkee Civic Trust programme. For Maureen Sparling, the work is both a tribute to Kilkee and a way of ensuring that the story of those caught up in the events of November 1850 continues to be remembered.

As the anniversary approaches on 19 November, the story of the Edmond remains a powerful reminder of the dangers faced by those who left Ireland in search of a new life during the nineteenth century.

Mystery at Sykes House – A Tribute to Kilkee is available online from Buythebook.ie