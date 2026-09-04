TD Crowe launches new online educational video series

Clare Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe, has launched a new online educational video series aimed at unearthing lesser-known aspects of Clare’s local history.

The inaugural video, which has generated significant engagement across Deputy Crowe’s social media platforms, explores Nazi Germany’s covert World War II invasion strategy—known as Operation Green—and the strategic importance placed on the Ardnacrusha hydro-electric power station.

Deputy Crowe, a former primary school teacher with a lifelong passion for history, said “Over the summer months, I put together a series of short videos focusing on unique, local historical events that many people across the county might pass by every single day without realising their significance. My first video looks at South-East Clare during the Emergency years.

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“Many people don’t realize that when Hitler’s generals drew up detailed plans to invade Ireland, the capture of Ardnacrusha was central to their objective. Having been built by the German firm Siemens in the 1920s, Berlin possessed complete, meticulous architectural blueprints of the plant. It was the powerhouse of the new Irish State, and controlling it meant controlling the country’s electricity grid.

“As we drive through areas like Clonlara, Parteen, and Ardnacrusha today, tangible remnants of that tumultuous era—from old military pillboxes to bomb shelters—are still completely visible in our landscape. They tell a fascinating story of a young state fiercely defending its independence and its neutrality.”

Deputy Crowe confirmed that this video is the first of several local history features he plans to publish over the coming weeks. Future instalments will delve into other unique geological, political, and cultural chapters of Clare’s past.

“History shouldn’t just live in textbooks,” Crowe added. “Social media gives us a fantastic tool to make our heritage accessible, bite-sized, and engaging for a new generation. I have been delighted by the fantastic response from the public so far, and I look forward to sharing more of Clare’s rich history online shortly.”

The first video, ‘Ardnacrusha, South-East Clare and World War Two‘, can be viewed now on Deputy Crowe’s official Facebook and Instagram pages.