Contracts signed for Kilrush age-friendly homes development

Construction work is expected to begin next month on 12 age-friendly homes in Kilrush, as Clare County Council appoints contractors Custy Construction Ltd. to build the new development on Black Road.

This social housing development, which is funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage is scheduled for completion in 2026.

Highlighting the positive social implications of this build for the people of west Clare, Clare County Council Director of Services for Social Development Jason Murphy, said “We are delighted for this project to take this important step forward in delivering age-friendly housing in our community. These 12 new homes will ensure comfort, accessibility, and independence for their residents. This project reflects our commitment to providing high-quality housing solutions and we look forward to seeing these homes completed.”

Interim Chief Executive of Clare County Council, Dr Carmel Kirby, said “I am delighted to see the construction of this 12-unit age-friendly housing scheme. This is a fantastic development for County Clare, providing a wonderful place for our older residents to call home.”

Speaking at the contract signing Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, Cllr Alan O’Callaghan, added, “Today marks an exciting milestone and demonstrates the Council’s commitment to strengthening communities and promoting inclusivity for all.”

Cllr John Crowe, Chair of Housing Strategic Policy Committee, said, “As Chair of the Social Directorate SPC, I am delighted to see the Council’s commitment to delivering age-friendly units in County Clare. This project isn’t just about providing housing, it’s about enhancing the quality of life for our senior residents and ensures the Council’s commitment to Clare’s Age-Friendly Strategy and Action Plan remains steadfast.”

The project design team, managed by the Housing Department within Social Development Directorate of Clare County Council, includes, Hassett Leyden Flynn & Associates in the capacity of architects, P. Coleman & Associates as civil and structural engineers, Moloney Fox Consulting Engineers as mechanical & electrical engineers and Tom McNamara and Partners as quantity surveyors.