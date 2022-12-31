Analog’s €100,000 to Munster Charities & Voluntary Groups 

A total of 39 educational, charitable and cultural organisations have received financial donations totalling €100,000 from Analog Devices International (ADI) as part of its Annual Community Awards and Charitable Donations Programme.

A broad spectrum of organisations based in Limerick, Cork, Clare, Tipperary and Kerry benefited with donations going to local sporting clubs, schools, community hubs, a Men’s shed group, and numerous well-deserved charities.

Shannon Scouts & Kilmaley GAA are among the beneficiaries and will receive welcome a donation under Analog Devices’ Annual Community Awards & Charitable Donations Scheme.

Employees from ADI’s Limerick and Cork sites who were given the opportunity to nominate who should benefit from the generous donations programme. Over 300 nominations were made giving the Community Relations Team the difficult task of reviewing the submissions and allocating contributions. Donations were made across four category types: Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze.

As a long-standing charity partner of ADI, Milford Care Centre received the Platinum donation of €20,000.

Gold donations of €10,000 were made to three registered charities: Cliona’s Foundation, Marymount Hospice, Cork and the Mid-West Simon Community. Silver awards of €4,000 were given to Cuan Mhuire Addiction Treatment Centres, Dooradoyle Raheen Men’s Shed, Limerick Mental Health Association, Our Lady of Lourdes Community Services Group and Shannon Dragons.

The Bronze recipients, 30 in all, received €1,000 each and included a wide variety of schools, sporting clubs, social enterprises and needy charitable causes. [LISTED BELOW]

Speaking about their donation, Mary O’Brien, CEO, Milford Care Centre, said “We are privileged that Milford Care Centre is Analog Devices’ charity partner. We are so grateful for their ongoing support which allows us to deliver vital palliative care services across Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary.”

Karen O’Donnell O’Connor, Southill Hub, said “We are thrilled to have been nominated. This very welcome donation will be used towards our youth work and services for young people in the Southill Community.”

Site leaders Shane Geary and Leo McHugh presented cheques to all benefactors at a special reception where the respective awardees were hosted by their nominating employee(s).

Leo McHugh, VP – Industrial Business Units, ADI, said, “Every one of these charities, community groups, sporting organisations and educational institutions has a lasting impact on our community by improving people’s lives. Having been embedded in the region for almost 50 years, we are delighted to be in a position to give back and support so many worthwhile groups in their endeavours. We organise a lot of community outreach initiatives during the year, but the presentation of the Community Awards is always special as we get to meet the various organisations and hear how the donations will allow them to continue or expand on their mission.”

Shane Geary, VP & GM – Manufacturing, ADI, said, “So many charities and social enterprises within our community struggle to raise the necessary funding to achieve their goals. We are delighted to give employees the opportunity to have their say on how we distribute our charitable donations. Each of the beneficiaries has been chosen by employees because they, or their families and friends, either rely on them or they support them through volunteering and fundraising efforts. For many, it can be life-changing.”

Full list of beneficiaries:

Platinum

Milford Hospice

Gold:

Cliona’s Foundation

Marymount Hospice, Cork

Mid-West Simon Community

Silver

Cuan Mhuire: Addiction Treatment Centres in Limerick & Cork

Dooradoyle Raheen Men’s Shed

Limerick Mental Health Association

Our Lady of Lourdes Community Services Group

Shannon Dragons

Bronze

*1st Clare Shannon Scouting Ireland Troop, Co Clare

Abbeykillix Camogie Club, North Kerry

Adare GAA Club

Caherline National School, Caherconlish

Charleville Camogie, Cork

Children’s Grief Centre

Cork Penny Dinners, Cork

Croína Coille Primary School, Croom

Croom Community Development

Féileacáin – The Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Association of Ireland

Gaelscoil Sáirséal, Limerick

Galtee Rovers GAA

Galway Energy Efficient Car Team

Hamilton High School, Bandon, Co Cork

Kilfrush Crusaders AFC

*Kilmaley GAA, Co Clare

Limerick Educate Together National School

Limerick Sport Huskies Basketball Club

Limerick Suicide Watch

Lisnagry National School

Monaleen Camogie Club

Mungret Community Council

Mungret St Paul’s GAA Development

Murroe/Boher Bord na nOg GAA

Redemptorist Christmas Appeal

Southill Hub

St Luke’s National School, Cork

St Molua’s National School, Ardagh

Stonehall National School

Turners Cross Men’s Active Retirement Association, Cork