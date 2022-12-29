Still time to plan ‘Hometown Architect’ regeneration project

The Irish Architecture Foundation (IAF) is reminding community groups and local architects in Co Clare that they have until the 16th of January to submit joint projects for improving aspects of their local town or village under its new Reimagine ‘Hometown Architect’ nationwide initiative.

Five successful proposals, chosen from the total submitted nationally, will receive €10,000 each in funding, to put towards developing their proposal further.

The open call is inviting community groups to plan and submit a project in partnership with an architect who has a connection to their town or village in Co Clare. The architect can either be currently living in the town or village, have grown up there, or have family in the locality.

‘Hometown Architect’ projects should focus on town centre regeneration and align with the Town Centre First Policy published by the Irish Government earlier this year. This policy aims to promote the regeneration of town and village centres across Ireland, and to create town centres that function as viable, vibrant and attractive locations for people to live, work and visit.

Commenting on the deadline reminder for the open call, Bernardine Carroll, Engagement Manager, IAF Reimagine, said: “Christmas and new year brings people back to their home towns, and it’s a time when local communities bring these towns to life with gatherings, activities and lighting. This is a great opportunity for communities, groups and architects in Clare to take a fresh look at their town or village to see what could be improved, energised and transformed to make them better places to live, work and enjoy.

“The aim of ‘Hometown Architect’ is to connect communities in Clare with architects to co-design and make their town or village better, and we will help them get their ideas off the ground.

“We are delighted to have support from the Department of Rural and Community Development, whose Town Centre First Policy underpins the type of projects we are encouraging. Ideas can involve ways of, for example, increasing residential occupancy in rural towns and villages, addressing the issue of vacant properties and derelict buildings, and highlighting the economic, social, and cultural importance of Irish towns and villages.”

The deadline for ‘Hometown Architect’ submissions is the 16th of January 2023. The five overall successful projects will be announced in early-February 2023. Submissions will be assessed by a panel of experts, including architects, IAF staff and Town Centre First Policy experts.

Full details about the ‘Hometown Architect’ open call, including a project brief and application form, are available from the website www.ReimaginePlace.ie/open-call.

‘Hometown Architect’ is part of the Reimagine nationwide placemaking programme by the Irish Architecture Foundation (IAF). The IAF works with communities across Ireland to co-create and co-design solutions to problems or opportunities they have identified in their locality.

‘Hometown Architect’ is funded by the Arts Council and the Department of Rural and Community Development, with additional support to the Irish Architecture Foundation from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.