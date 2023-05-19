Artist Gina O’Connor exhibition in Kilkee

Clare Arts Office in conjunction with the Cultúrlann Sweeney Gallery, Kilkee, is delighted to present an exhibition of paintings by artist Gina O’Connor.

Gina divides her time between Kilkee and Limerick. Her recent solo exhibitions, including ‘Outside In’ at the Scarriff Library Gallery and ‘A Better Place’ at the Clare Museum, Ennis, were described as “simple, soulful, honest, unpretentious and deeply captivating”. Gina has also exhibited in Draíoctht in Adare, the Bridge in Ballina/Killaloe, the People’s Museum of Limerick, and Hare’s Corner, also in Limerick.

Inspired by her love of the beautiful west of Ireland, ‘Out of the Blue’ is a colourful collection of unique landscape and seascape oil paintings in semi-abstract style. Gina works mainly with brushes and palette knives. Her work is characterised by her multi-coloured marks which are sometimes thick and dramatic while at other times light and subtle.

- Advertisement -

Themes such as home, wonder, hope, nostalgia, and joy permeate her work. Gina approaches the canvas with excitement and uncertainty, and she believes this unpredicted process adds emotion and energy to her evocative paintings. Gina says, “she is often surprised by the interesting and colourful shapes, figures and features that emerge ‘Out of the Blue’ from this painting process.”

This free exhibition runs until 16th June, 2023, and everyone is welcome.