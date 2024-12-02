Christmas Craft Workshops at Clare Museum

To coincide with Ennis Chamber’s Christmas Artisan Markets taking place on the four Saturdays in the run up to Christmas, Clare Museum will hold four craft workshops for children and teens on each of these four Saturdays.

The workshops will be hosted by eco artist, Evelyn Sorohan on December 7 for neurodivergent. Creative facilitator, Aideen Sweeney will host the workshops on December 14 and 21 for 8-12 year-olds and teens, respectively.

Christmas-themed, the workshops will take place in the museum from 11am to 12.30pm and will provide the participating children with the opportunity to tap into their creativity in a relaxed and fun environment, while giving parents and carers the opportunity to explore everything on offer at the nearby Christmas markets.

The markets, taking place in the courtyard between Clare Museum and the Temple Gate Hotel, will run from 10:30am to 3:00pm on each of the four Saturdays, with music acts performing from 12:00pm to 12:45pm. The selection of produce available will range from organic meats, to preserves, confectionery, craft beer, kombucha, cheese, savoury condiments, breads, honey and much more. Further information is available from Ennis Chamber.

Bookings are now being taken by Clare Museum for its four craft workshops.

Places are limited and must be booked by emailing claremuseum@clarecoco.ie. Please specify which workshop you would like to book. Telephone bookings will not be accepted.

For further information visit Clare Museum’s social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.