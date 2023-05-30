Arts Office confirms return of Riches of Clare

Clare Arts Office is delighted to announce the return of the Riches of Clare concert series to Ennis for 2023. Not only are the concerts back but a new free CD is available also to patrons attending the concerts.

This popular line-up of free traditional music concerts takes place normally on Wednesdays at lunchtimes in June and July, with the exception of the Fleadh Nua week when they take place every lunchtime.

Monday saw the first of the Ennis concerts take place during the Fleadh Nua when the very best of Clare traditional musicians performed for free to a receptive audience. Curated by Michael Butler, and co-ordinated by the Arts Office, 16 concerts in all will take place.

Starting with the Kilfenora Trad Festival and finishing with the Feakle Festival in August, the concert series highlights the abundance of talent in the county, from old to young.

This year, in an important change, the Wednesday lunchtime sessions will move to glór after the Fleadh Nua week.

A list of all the upcoming concerts is now available at: https://clarearts.ie/projects/riches-of-clare/