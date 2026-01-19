Arts Council funding for three Clare projects

The Arts Council has announced its most recent funding decisions as part of its 2026 development programme, awarding grants nationally totalling €72.3 million to 148 arts organisations, arts centres, local authorities and creative initiatives.

As part of this, organisations based in County Clare receive a total of €493,000 in Arts Council funding for 2026.

The three organisations in County Clare which will be receiving funding are:

Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy: €125,000

Glór: €255,000

Clare County Council: €113,000

This funding represents more than half of the Arts Council’s annual investment, benefitting organisations and partners that provide the local and national infrastructure for the arts. This framework enables individual artists to deliver on their creative vision for the benefit of audiences around the country.

In addition to support for organisations based in County Clare, all counties also benefit from the national remit of organisations which are based elsewhere. Eg: Arts and Disability Ireland, Irish National Opera, Na Píobairí Uilleann Teoranta, Children Books Ireland and Dance Ireland.

Further funding announcements for 2026 will be made in due course and additional funding will be allocated for disability access costs to promote more inclusive participation in the arts.

Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport, Patrick O’Donovan said: “Public investment through grant funding is essential to sustaining and developing the arts across every part of Ireland. These awards support artists and organisations to realise ambitious creative work across all artforms, while ensuring that people of all ages and backgrounds have meaningful opportunities to engage with the arts in their everyday lives.”

Director of the Arts Council, Moling Ryan said: “Through its 2026 budget, the Arts Council is prioritising support for arts organisations across Ireland, enabling them to sustain their work and plan confidently for the year ahead. These funding decisions for 2026 will support artists, audiences and communities to come together through shared creative experiences and meaningful cultural activity.”

The Arts Council / An Chomhairle Ealaíon is the national agency for funding, developing and promoting the arts in Ireland. It works to ensure that the arts are valued and central to Irish life. Through advocacy, investment and partnership, the Arts Council supports artists, arts organisations and communities to engage with and enjoy the arts. The Arts Council was established in 1951 and operates under the Arts Act 2003. For more information, visit www.artscouncil.ie.