Arts Council seeks artists and professionals for peer panel lists

The Arts Council is currently inviting expressions of interest from artists and arts professionals interested in being part of our peer panels, which play a key role in decisions on funding applications.

Every year, independent panels made up of artists and arts professionals assess a large volume of applications and make funding decisions that represent a substantial level of investment in the arts in Ireland.

We are updating our long list of peer panellists for the first time in six years to enhance the breadth, depth, and diversity of the peer assessment process, so that the make-up of future panels reflects today’s arts landscape

Equity, diversity and inclusion are central to this call, and we welcome applications from artists and arts professionals who reflect the diversity of people and communities in Ireland today, across different backgrounds, artforms, regions and lived experiences

Moling Ryan, Director of the Arts Council, said: “Peer assessment is central to how we support the arts in Ireland. These panels bring professional insight, lived experience and independent judgement to decisions that impact artists, organisations and communities nationwide. We are inviting artists and arts professionals to put themselves forward and help shape how public funding supports great art and meaningful access to it.”

How to apply

If you are interested in joining a peer panel and would like to submit an expression of interest, please follow this link.

*Closing date: Tuesday, 03 February