Arts Office seeks applications for Artists Panel

Clare Arts Office is seeking applications from artists who are interested in delivering and facilitating projects as part of its Artists in Schools, Embrace Arts and Disability, Clare Youth Theatre and Creative Places Shannon programmes.

Artists who work across all artforms, architecture, circus, dance, literature, film, music, opera, theatre, visual arts, traditional arts and animation, and more are now invited to submit an application to be considered for inclusion.

Artists who are selected on the panels will be eligible to submit applications to deliver projects as part of the Clare Arts Office’s annual residency schemes and will also be invited to participate in any ongoing professional development training courses offered through the Arts Office. Panel artists may also be invited to participate in other relevant opportunities that may arise from time to time.

Full details of the Artists Panel application brief and application form can be found on the Clare County Council Your Say platform at: https://yoursay.clarecoco.ie. The deadline for receipt of applications is 5:00pm on Friday, 1st September. For all inquiries, please contact Ceara Conway: cconway@clarecoco.ie