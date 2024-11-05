‘Between Landlines’ – An Exhibition by Olivia Henchy

‘Between Landlines’, an art exhibition by Olivia Henchy, will be hosted in Scarriff Library Gallery, from November 11 to December 14, inclusive.

Olivia Henchy is a visual artist based in County Clare. Her work is at the intersection between landscape and abstraction. She takes inspiration from the nature around her and her curiosity lies in expressing a sensory experience of the landscape through the exploration of shape, line and colour.

Having graduated from LSAD with a BA honours degree in graphic design and a postgraduate diploma in art and design education, her early career and training in composition and colour comes through in her work today as a painter. After teaching for several years and taking time out to raise her family she has returned to her own art practice. Her work is regularly selected for exhibitions throughout the country.

‘Between Landlines’ is inspired by time spent by the rugged landscapes of west Clare, where she regularly holidays. She is drawn to the visual interplay between the resilience of the landscape and yet its fragility.

Back at the studio, the physicality of the artmaking process aims to mirror that of nature. Burying and unearthing, building up, scraping back, spontaneous movements through shape, line and texture all come into play. It is through this process that she intends to somehow echo the constant state of flux of our landscape.