Adjudicator Marie Connole admiring two of the entries received from Co. Clare this year – a work entitled ‘Jack’ (left), and another entitled ‘George’, both by pupils from Ennis Art School.
Clare students compete for Texaco arts awards

Young artists who submitted entries to this year’s Texaco Children’s Art Competition, including a number from Co. Clare, are currently having their works evaluated as the judging process gets underway.

Winners in the seven age categories, including one exclusively for artworks by young artists with special needs, will be announced in mid-April.

Currently in its 69th year, the Texaco Children’s Art Competition is the longest-running art sponsorship in Ireland. First held in 1955, it is hosted by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited – the company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand.

