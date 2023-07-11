‘Clarescapes’ by Philip Brennan at Scariff Library

Clare Arts Office in conjunction with Scariff Library Gallery is hosting ‘Clarescapes’ – an exhibition of watercolours by Philip Brennan.

Following its initial showing in Ennis in late 2019, part of this exhibition was then toured to Kilkee and Scariff. The paintings were hung in the Scariff Library Gallery in March 2020, but the showing never happened due to the Covid-19 outbreak a few days later.

This exhibition features a selection of paintings from around County Clare and Philip’s fascination with so many aspects of his native county is reflected in the many themes on display.

There are seascapes and landscapes, with inspiration from Clare’s rivers, coast, weather, history, wildlife, old stories, and music. Each painting tries to capture a moment in the Clare year, everything including the Tau cross at Kilnaboy, Skylarks having a territorial dispute, hunting Sparrowhawk near Carron, the coast from New Quay to the Bridges of Ross, singers and musicians, the Fergus in Ennis, snow on Quin Abbey and Mullaghmore, dolphins at Bunratty, Poulnabrone, and the amazing return of the White-tailed Sea Eagle to Lough Derg after over a hundred years.

Philip Brennan grew up on a farm on the outskirts of Ennis. He has been exhibiting paintings since the early 1970s with 24 solo exhibitions to date, as well two books that mainly feature Clare. His interests can be seen from the topics in the paintings. His garden, singing, painting, and family and friends now occupy most of his time.

Philip is very much looking forward to welcoming everyone to come and see his wonderful exhibition.

‘Clarescapes’: An exhibition of watercolours by Philip Brennan

Venue: Scariff Library Gallery, Scariff, Co. Clare

Date: 11th July to 11th August, 2023