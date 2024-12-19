Creative space available at Tulla Artist Studios

Clare Arts Office is inviting applications from professional creative practitioners to avail of a studio space in the Tulla Artist Studios.

Applications are welcome from practitioners across the spectrum of creativity, including – Architecture, Arts & Disability, Arts & Health, Arts & older people, Circus, Dance, Design, Digital arts, Film, Irish Language Arts, Literature, Multi-disciplinary, Multimedia Art, Music, Opera, Spectacle, Street Arts Theatre, Traditional arts and Visual arts, amongst others.

The Studios were set up by the Arts Office of Clare County Council to provide workspaces for visual artists in the county. The 7 artists’ studios are located in the idyllic setting of the renovated stables in Tulla Co. Clare. Built in 1812 by the local landowners, the Brady-Browns, the coach houses and stables were assigned to local, Protestant families attending church at St. Mochulla’s Church of Ireland (now demolished). The Stables were acquired by Clare County Council in the late 1950’s.

The Tulla Stables Studios Complex was developed by the Arts Office of Clare County Council in response to the need for dedicated studio facilities for visual artists in County Clare. It was funded by the ACCESS programme of the Dept. of Arts, Sports & Tourism and by Clare County Council. It was officially opened in November 2007 by Minister for the Arts, Síle de Valera.

Each studio is fully equipped with power, water, storage and wi-fi with access to w/c & shower facilities, private car parking and kiln. Each artist is issued with a legal license agreement for their studio at the complex.

Licensing Details

The cost of a studio in Tulla is €185 per month inclusive of all utilities. The license fee is due in advance monthly by standing order along with one month’s deposit. There are no shared facilities in Tulla.

Studios are licensed for an initial 9-month period which may be extended for a further period of 2 years, subject to artist meeting required conditions of their licence agreement

The studios are owned by Clare County Council. The artist must insure the studios for public liability which indemnifies Clare County Council and are responsible for insuring their own artworks and equipment etc.

Eligibility

Applicants must reside in the Republic of Ireland

Applicants must not have previously held a Tulla studio

Applicants must be professional creative practitioners

Hold a degree or diploma from a recognized educational institution or have equivalent professional experience.

Applicants in full time education will not be considered.

Submission

Deadline for receipt of applications is 4pm Friday 31st January 2025

The Tulla Stables Artists Studios featured in an episode of Clare FM’s Atlantic Tales series earlier this year. Have a listen…