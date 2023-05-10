Minister of State with responsibility for Disability at the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Anne Rabbitte TD, will launch this year’s Embrace Visual Art and Performance event at glór on today.

This year, as part of the Clare Arts Office Embrace programme, over 250 participants with different abilities engaged with local professional artists who teach a wide range of visual art and performance forms including environmental art, film, animation, textiles, mosaic, music, dance and drama.

The Embrace exhibition and performance event presents a culmination of their unique, colourful, bold, and sensitive works. As well as being presented with an eclectic range of live performances, attendees will be invited to take to the dance floor to bop to a playlist presented by MC Sound Lord, Donnacha Maher in collaboration with artist John Lillis.

Established in 2001 and funded by the Arts Council, the Embrace programme works with up to 30 organisations and 45 professional artists on its Arts & Disability programme to provide art and performance workshops for up to 300 participants per year.

For 22 years local and national organisations such as the HSE, Enable Ireland, the Dulick Centre, West Clare Mental Health and the Brothers of Charity have partnered with the Arts Office to provide and develop an ongoing successful Arts & Disability programme for adults and children who have an interest in pursuing and enjoying the arts.

The event commences at 1pm and light refreshments will be served from 12:30pm.