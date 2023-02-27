Ennis native Marie is new glór director

The Board of glór has confirmed the appointment of a new Director.

Ennis native Marie O’Byrne will begin work in glór in June 2023 and joins the organisation from the Hawks Well Theatre in Sligo where she has been in the role of Director since 2011.

Marie has over 20 years’ experience in the arts and culture sectors including her 12 years in the Hawk’s Well Theatre. Throughout her time there, her mission has been to produce and present inspiring, innovative, and engaging performances and to provide a welcoming, creative space for performance, collaboration, artistic development and learning. Year on year, she delivered a vibrant programme, spearheaded a variety of imaginative artistic initiatives and was consistently passionate about championing the work of local artists.

- Advertisement -

During her time in the Hawk’s Well Marie produced many large-scale performance projects including The Second Coming, a co-production with Fidget Feet Aerial Dance Company and commissioned the multi-award winning The Man in the Woman’s Shoes and its sequel, I Hear You and Rejoice by Mikel Murfi.

Prior to her role in Sligo, Marie was production manager at glór where she also held responsibility for traditional arts programming for a number of years. She has worked in technical and production roles with festivals such as Open House Festival Belfast, Éigse Carlow and Doolin Folk Festival. Marie holds a degree in Architectural Science, and Masters in Music Technology and Traditional Irish Music Performance.

Ann Marie Gill, Deputy Chair of glór’s board, comments, I am delighted to welcome Marie to glór, and it is particularly appropriate that she will be taking on the role of Director in her hometown. Marie will be joining glór at a pivotal point in the organisation, as it develops a strategic plan to bring it into 2027, continuing and building on the work of her predecessor Orla Flanagan, in championing local artists and making innovative and exciting work available to Clare audiences. We look forward to many years of her stewardship in glór.

Marie comes to glór at an exciting and busy time and is thrilled to have joined glór at a stage when many of the organisation’s Artists’ Development and Support initiatives are launching.

Marie says “I am honoured and delighted to be taking on the role of Director at glór. I am excited to return, not just to my hometown of Ennis, but to a venue I spent many happy years in previously, working in the areas of traditional arts and production. I am also thrilled at the prospect of working with the great team at glór in continuing to embed the venue further in the hearts of Clare’s diverse communities and connecting and collaborating with the rich artistic community in the county.”