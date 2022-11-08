Hush Hush unveils secret artworks in Mountshannon

Mountshannon Arts are hosting their fundraising art exhibition again this November with proceeds going to Clare Haven and Every Child Ireland.

Over 150 pieces of art from Irish and International Artists have been received and they will be unveiled at the Hush Hush grand opening at Snug Cafe in Mountshannon on November 11th at 7.30.

The art works are available to purchase for €40 and the identity of the artist is secret until the purchaser receives it. This is an opportunity to purchase from a range of very talented artists, and because you do not know their identity you end up with a much-loved piece.

The exhibition will then move to Scariff Library from 15th November to 3rd December where all pieces will be on display.

‘We were delighted to raise a total of €4,000 last year,’ says Mel White, chairperson of Mountshannon Arts Committee , ‘We aim to raise the same amount again this year for our two selected charities Clare Haven, and Every Child Ireland while at the same time promoting Irish Art and giving people the opportunity to own an original piece for a very affordable price’ ‘We would like to give a huge thanks to all the artists who participated and donated their time and talent to support this project and I am looking forward to seeing all the pieces being exhibited’

‘Clare Haven Services provide refuge for women and young children who have suffered from domestic abuse, and they also provide outreach clinics in six towns across the country, while Every Child is Your Child work to establish an ongoing back to school assistance fund for children living in direct provision.’ adds Mel.

Everyone is welcome to the launch night and all the original art will also be available to purchase online after the opening night.

All details are available here.