‘Interwoven’ – A visual celebration at Scarriff Library

Interwoven – A visual celebration of our connection with the Irish Boglands: An exhibition by artists Ian Kelly, Nathalie El Baba, Shane Hynan and Eoin O’Hagan

Venue: Scarriff Library Gallery, Scarriff, Co. Clare

Date: 14th February to 16th March, 2023

Interwoven is an exhibition presenting the work of several artists through different mediums themed around the Irish Boglands, including painting, sculpture, photography, video and text.

Artists involved are Ian Kelly, Nathalie El Baba, Shane Hynan and Eoin O’Hagan, with contributions from Martin Mason.

The exhibition draws attention to the roles which peatlands play in our living cultural heritage and invites us to reflect on bogs as places of recreational, ecological, cultural, historical, and artistic interest. It aims to celebrate our interactions with the boglands whilst opening a space for conversations to take place around regeneration and community involvement in the future of our bogs.

The official opening takes place on Thursday 16th February at 6.00pm. All are welcome with refreshments provided.

As part of this month-long event, an ‘intergenerational story exchange’, sharing stories of the bog, will take place between Transition Year students from Scariff Community College and older members of the East Clare community.