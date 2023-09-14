Muse Productions to present ‘Stones in his Pockets’

Following the resounding success of their sell-out production of the play ‘A Night in November’, Muse Productions are proud to present the award-winning play, ‘Stones in his Pockets’, which will be staged at the Hope Cafe, Shannon from 21st to 23rd September.

Hollywood comes to rural Ireland in this hilarious multi-award winner which ran for four years in London’s West End. Small-town Irishmen Charlie and Jake are hired as extras in an epic American movie, but when a famous actress take a shine to Charlie—and tragedy strikes—chaos ensues. The play is rife with drama on stage and off – some hilarious and some heartbreaking – as the American cast and crew try to immerse themselves in Jake and Charlie’s culture, and vice-versa.

‘Stones in his Pockets’ comes from the pen of Marie Jones, who also wrote ‘A Night in November, and stars Richard Germaine and Julita Fox, with each actor playing multiple characters in this unique and enthralling tragicomedy. Julita is the daughter of Aodan Fox, who wowed audiences each night during the run of ‘A Night in November’.

Rehearsals are already well underway, under the supervision of Director Ted Germaine.

Tickets can be booked from September 4th on www.ticketsource.eu/muse, or via phone on 087-4136822.

Muse will also stage the Aaron Sorkin play ‘A Few Good Men’ in the Hope Café on 15th to 18th November, tickets for this production will go on sale in early October.

Muse are proud once again to be supported by the Shannon Springs Hotel and EI Electronics.