Rita Linney presents ‘Landscapes’

Clare Arts Office in conjunction with the Clare Museum in Ennis presents a wonderful exhibition by Rita Linney.

Rita studied art at Doncaster Art College and Canterbury Art College and moved to Ireland in 2016 to become a full-time artist and to take advantage of the beautiful landscape and western light of West Clare. Rita is drawn to the simple way of life.

Rita paints mainly in oils in a traditional style, her work focuses mainly on the landscape and people around her in beautiful County Clare. Her main focus is on the local landscape and its inhabitants, i.e. small scale farming, turf cutting and haymaking. Rita finds her inspiration in texture and light and the ‘mud and guts’ of rural life.

This exhibition is made up of mainly new work, much of which are coastal scenes.

Since moving to Clare she has had eight solo exhibitions at Scarriff Library Gallery, the Clare Museum in Ennis and Cultúrlann Sweeney in Kilkee and has taken part in open shows at the Courthouse Gallery and glór.

This exhibition is free of charge and runs to 28th July, 2023.